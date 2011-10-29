A spokesperson for Rowland said: "Kelly is devastated she won't be here for this weekend's show. She is extremely ill with a viral throat infection and her doctors aren't permitting her to fly. Kelly will be returning to the show as soon as she has recovered."

Adding: "The girls [Misha Bryan, Sophie Habibis and Janet Devlin] have been in touch to wish her a speedy recovery and they can't wait for her to get back".

Rowland has denied rumours that her absence is connected to a spat with fellow judge Tulisa Contostavlos over allegations of bullying made against one of her contestants, Misha Bryan.

"I'm so sick - I have no idea what is wrong with me, but I have the worst sore throat. I've been in tears all week," she told the Sun. Adding that she had been on a drip and doctors had described her condition as "extremely rare".

Some reports have claimed Rowland left the country to avoid further conflict with Contostavlos, although officials have said she was simply fulfilling existing commitments in the US and was scheduled to return on Thursday.

Last year, Louis Walsh missed an X Factor live show weekend to attend Stephen Gately's funeral.