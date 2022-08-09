Paul O'Grady quits BBC Radio 2 show after 14 years

His final programme will be this Sunday (14th August), with the broadcaster and comedian explaining that "now is the right time to go".

Paul O'Grady has announced that he will be departing his BBC Radio 2 show after 14 years in the job.

"I’ve loved doing my Sunday afternoon show for the last 14 years and I’m going to miss my listeners as well as the fun I’ve had with my producer Malcolm Prince," he said.

Meanwhile, Radio 2 chief Helen Thomas thanked O'Grady for "so many years of his brilliant Sunday afternoon show".

"I’m sorry to see him go, but I wish Paul the very best of luck for the future and hope to work with him again as the door is always open to him here at Radio 2," she added.

O'Grady first started appearing in the Sunday afternoon slot in 2009, and during his time at the station he has been the host of the annual Christmas Day special, featuring messages and dedications from listeners all over the world.

According to the BBC, his final show will include the regular features – from a Lost TV Theme and the Thank You Letter of the Week to an unexpected playlist and another unsuitable song for a wedding anniversary.

From next Sunday, comedian Rob Beckett will return to the Sunday afternoon slot for another 13-week run of shows.

