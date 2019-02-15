Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy to turn radio presenter for BBC 6 Music
The actor will be filling in for Elbow frontman Guy Garvey from March 2019
Actor Cillian Murphy is moving from the mean streets of Birmingham to the sound booths of BBC Radio 6 Music.
The Peaky Blinders star – who plays gangster Tommy Shelby in the acclaimed period drama – is set to present a regular slot on the digital BBC radio station from March.
Murphy, who has presented various one-off shows for 6 Music over the years and once performed as a rock musician, will be taking over Elbow frontman Guy Garvey’s slot while Garvey works on new music.
Cillian Murphy on 6 Music will on Sundays from 2-4pm from 3rd March until the summer.
"As a music lover, mixtape obsessive and long-time 6 Music fan I couldn’t be more chuffed to be asked to sit in for Guy on his hiatus," Murphy said.
“His show has been a constant companion for me and my family on Sunday afternoons for many years now, and it will be an honour to pick the tunes in that slot for a while. 6 Music is the best radio station in the world and I look forward to becoming a temporary houseguest!"
"I am taking a couple of months off to concentrate on the final stages of Elbow’s next record,” Garvey added to explain his absence.
“Murphy is a bit too good actually, I’ve heard him before and he knows his onions. I obviously have to watch my back, but he’s nowhere near as good looking as me so I’ll win on that front."
“We’re delighted Cillian will be joining 6 Music for the next few months,” continued 6 Music Head Paul Rodgers.
“His music selections are always interesting and I think listeners will love hearing him on 6 Music on Sunday afternoons.”
Sounds like the perfect way to (flat) cap off the weekend this spring.