Jane Garvey talks The Beatles: Get Back on episode 13 of The Radio Times Podcast – listen now

Jane Garvey and resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon guide us through this week’s TV offerings. If you’re looking to bunker down and enjoy some pre-Christmas escapism or just seeking out your next binge watch, the RT podcast duo have you covered.

First up they review Sky Atlantic’s Landscapers, which stars Olivia Colman and David Thewlis. The series, written by Colman’s husband Ed Sinclair, is based on a true-life story where an unsuspecting couple murder one of their parents. Both Garvey and Dhillon rate this show highly – complimenting its ability to mix comedy and drama seamlessly. Treat yourself to Landscapers, will episodes available on Tuesday the 7thof December.

If you didn’t get enough of your Beatles fill in episode 11 (where David Hepworth spoke to director Peter Jackson), join Jane and Rhianna as they dissect Disney+’s six part series The Beatles Get Back.

Also on their list of recommendations is Netflix’s The Power of the Dog – a Jane Campion film which you can also catch making a brief cinematic release. Starring Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch, Rhianna and Jane discuss rumours of method acting on set, the subtle nuances of the film and personal hygiene…

If you’re a Marvel fan, Rhianna recommends Hawkeye on Disney+. She was particularly enamoured by Hailee Steinfeld’s portrayal, who she is convinced can turn her hand to anything. The star has range, that’s for sure.

Documentary lovers should not miss Paddy and Christine McGuiness: Our Family and Autism on BBC iPlayer – which offers a raw and revealing look into how autism impacts a family.

