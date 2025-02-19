The 2025 MOBO Awards have crowned this year’s winners – with Central Cee becoming the most celebrated artist in the show’s history.

The annual event, celebrating music and artists of Black origin, was held this year at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, with stars including Bashy, Darkoo, Odeal and Pozer performing across the night.

Major wins include Central Cee, real name Oakley Caesar-Su, took home Best Male Act for the second year in a row, tying him with Stormzy as the ceremony’s most decorated acts.

Nigerian performer Ayra Starr also took home two awards; one for Best African Music Act, and another for Best International Act, becoming the first female artist in 16 years to do so.

British rapper Bashy also won two awards, including the sought-after Album of the Year for Being Poor Is Expensive, his second record and 15 years since his first release.

Olympic hero Denise Lewis was also awarded the specialist Paving the Way Award, in recognition of her work in championing diversity in sport and media.

Vybez Kartel, a Jamaican DJ, was also awarded the acclaimed Impact Award, with the dancehall star being noted by MOBO Founder & CEO Kanya King CBE as having an "immeasurable impact on music".

Here are the full list of nominees and winners.

MOBO Awards 2025 winners: Full list of winners and nominees

Denise Lewis at Mobo Awards 2025 in a black dress
Denise Lewis at MOBO Awards 2025. Euan Cherry/Getty Images

MOBO Paving the Way Award

  • Denise Lewis - WINNER

MOBO Impact Award

  • Vybz Kartel - WINNER

Best Male Act

  • Bashy
  • Central Cee - WINNER
  • D-Block Europe
  • Ghetts
  • Nemzzz
  • Sampha

Best Female Act

  • Cleo Sol
  • Darkoo - WINNER
  • Jorja Smith
  • Little Simz
  • Nia Archives
  • RAYE

Album of the Year

Bashy at Mobo Awards 2025 talking and holding his award
Bashy at Mobo Awards 2025. Getty/Joseph Okpako/WireImage
  • Bashy - Being Poor Is Expensive - WINNER
  • Cleo Sol - Gold
  • Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose
  • Jorja Smith - Falling or Flying
  • Sampha - Lahai
  • Skrapz - Reflection

Song of the Year

  • Central Cee feat Lil Baby - Band4Band
  • Chase & Status and Stormzy - Backbone
  • Darkoo feat Dess Dior - Favourite Girl - WINNER
  • Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani
  • Leostaytrill - Pink Lemonade
  • Odeal - Soh-Soh

Best Newcomer

  • Chy Cartier
  • Elmiene
  • Fimiguerrero
  • Flowerovlove
  • Jordan Adetunji
  • Len
  • Leostaytrill
  • Myles Smith
  • Odeal - WINNER
  • Pozer

Video of the Year

  • Meekz - Mini Me’s
  • Mnelia - My Man - WINNER
  • Raye - Genesis
  • Sampha - Only
  • Skepta - Gas Me Up (Diligent)
  • Unknown T feat Loyle Carner

Best R&B/Soul Act

Odeal after winning at MOBO Awards 2025
Odeal at MOBO Awards 2025. Euan Cherry/Getty Images
  • Cleo Sol
  • Elmiene
  • Flo
  • Jaz Karis
  • Jorja Smith
  • Nippa
  • Odeal - WINNER
  • Sasha Keable
  • Shae Universe
  • Sinead Harnett

Best Alternative Music Act

  • ALT BLK ERA - WINNER
  • Bob Vylan
  • Hak Baker
  • Kid Bookie
  • Native James
  • Spider

Best Grime Act

  • Chip
  • D Double E
  • Duppy
  • Kruz Leone
  • Manga Saint Hilare
  • Scorcher - WINNER

Best Hip Hop Act

  • Bashy - WINNER
  • Cristale
  • Headie One
  • Nines
  • Potter Payper
  • Skrapz

Best Drill Act

  • 163Margs
  • Central Cee
  • Headie One
  • Kairo Keyz
  • K-Trap
  • Pozer - WINNER

Best International Act

  • Asake
  • Ayra Starr - WINNER
  • Beyoncé
  • Glorilla
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Latto
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Tems
  • Tyla

Best Performance in a TV Show/Film

  • Angela Wynter – Yolande Trueman in Eastenders
  • Caroline Chikezie – Noma in Power Book II: Ghost
  • Diane Parish – Denise Fox in Eastenders
  • Dionne Brown – Queenie in Queenie
  • Ghetts – Krazy in Supacell
  • Jacob Anderson – Louis in Interview with the Vampire - WINNER
  • Jasmine Jobson – Jaq in Top Boy
  • Josh Tedeku – Tazer in Supacell
  • Kingsley Ben-Adir – Bob Marley in Bob Marley: One Love
  • Tosin Cole – Michael in Supacell

Best Media Personality

  • 90s Baby Show - WINNER
  • AJ Odudu
  • Chuckie Online
  • Craig Mitch
  • Henrie Kwushue
  • Madame Joyce
  • Micah Richards
  • Specs Gonzalez
  • The Receipts Podcast
  • Zeze Millz

Best African Music Act

Ayra Starr at MOBO Awards 2025 in a pink dress with award
Ayra Starr at MOBO Awards 2025. Euan Cherry/Getty Images
  • Asake (Nigeria)
  • Ayra Starr (Nigeria) - WINNER
  • Bnxn & Ruger (Nigeria)
  • King Promise (Ghana)
  • Odumodublvck (Nigeria)
  • Rema (Nigeria)
  • Shallipopi (Nigeria)
  • Tems (Nigeria)
  • Tyla (South Africa)
  • Uncle Waffles (South Africa)

Best Caribbean Music Act

  • Popcaan
  • Shenseea - WINNER
  • Skillibeng
  • Spice
  • Valiant
  • YG Marley

Best Jazz Act

  • Amy Gadiaga
  • Blue Lab Beats
  • Ego Ella May
  • Ezra Collective - WINNER
  • Kokoroko
  • Yussef Dayes

Best Electronic/Dance Act

  • Eliza Rose
  • Nia Archives
  • Pinkpantheress
  • Salute
  • Shygirl
  • Tsha - WINNER

Best Producer

  • Ceebeaats
  • Inflo
  • Juls - WINNER
  • M1onthebeat
  • P2J
  • Sammy Soso

Best Gospel Act

  • Annatoria - WINNER
  • Imrhan
  • Limoblaze
  • Reblah
  • Still Shadey
  • Volney Morgan and New Ye
Authors

Tilly PearceFreelance Writer

Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.

