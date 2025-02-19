MOBO Awards 2025 winners: Full list of winners and nominees
The evening proved to be history-making, with Bashy, Central Cee and Ayra Starr taking home record-breaking awards.
The 2025 MOBO Awards have crowned this year’s winners – with Central Cee becoming the most celebrated artist in the show’s history.
The annual event, celebrating music and artists of Black origin, was held this year at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, with stars including Bashy, Darkoo, Odeal and Pozer performing across the night.
Major wins include Central Cee, real name Oakley Caesar-Su, took home Best Male Act for the second year in a row, tying him with Stormzy as the ceremony’s most decorated acts.
Nigerian performer Ayra Starr also took home two awards; one for Best African Music Act, and another for Best International Act, becoming the first female artist in 16 years to do so.
British rapper Bashy also won two awards, including the sought-after Album of the Year for Being Poor Is Expensive, his second record and 15 years since his first release.
Olympic hero Denise Lewis was also awarded the specialist Paving the Way Award, in recognition of her work in championing diversity in sport and media.
Vybez Kartel, a Jamaican DJ, was also awarded the acclaimed Impact Award, with the dancehall star being noted by MOBO Founder & CEO Kanya King CBE as having an "immeasurable impact on music".
Here are the full list of nominees and winners.
MOBO Paving the Way Award
- Denise Lewis - WINNER
MOBO Impact Award
- Vybz Kartel - WINNER
Best Male Act
- Bashy
- Central Cee - WINNER
- D-Block Europe
- Ghetts
- Nemzzz
- Sampha
Best Female Act
- Cleo Sol
- Darkoo - WINNER
- Jorja Smith
- Little Simz
- Nia Archives
- RAYE
Album of the Year
- Bashy - Being Poor Is Expensive - WINNER
- Cleo Sol - Gold
- Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose
- Jorja Smith - Falling or Flying
- Sampha - Lahai
- Skrapz - Reflection
Song of the Year
- Central Cee feat Lil Baby - Band4Band
- Chase & Status and Stormzy - Backbone
- Darkoo feat Dess Dior - Favourite Girl - WINNER
- Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani
- Leostaytrill - Pink Lemonade
- Odeal - Soh-Soh
Best Newcomer
- Chy Cartier
- Elmiene
- Fimiguerrero
- Flowerovlove
- Jordan Adetunji
- Len
- Leostaytrill
- Myles Smith
- Odeal - WINNER
- Pozer
Video of the Year
- Meekz - Mini Me’s
- Mnelia - My Man - WINNER
- Raye - Genesis
- Sampha - Only
- Skepta - Gas Me Up (Diligent)
- Unknown T feat Loyle Carner
Best R&B/Soul Act
- Cleo Sol
- Elmiene
- Flo
- Jaz Karis
- Jorja Smith
- Nippa
- Odeal - WINNER
- Sasha Keable
- Shae Universe
- Sinead Harnett
Best Alternative Music Act
- ALT BLK ERA - WINNER
- Bob Vylan
- Hak Baker
- Kid Bookie
- Native James
- Spider
Best Grime Act
- Chip
- D Double E
- Duppy
- Kruz Leone
- Manga Saint Hilare
- Scorcher - WINNER
Best Hip Hop Act
- Bashy - WINNER
- Cristale
- Headie One
- Nines
- Potter Payper
- Skrapz
Best Drill Act
- 163Margs
- Central Cee
- Headie One
- Kairo Keyz
- K-Trap
- Pozer - WINNER
Best International Act
- Asake
- Ayra Starr - WINNER
- Beyoncé
- Glorilla
- Kendrick Lamar
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Tems
- Tyla
Best Performance in a TV Show/Film
- Angela Wynter – Yolande Trueman in Eastenders
- Caroline Chikezie – Noma in Power Book II: Ghost
- Diane Parish – Denise Fox in Eastenders
- Dionne Brown – Queenie in Queenie
- Ghetts – Krazy in Supacell
- Jacob Anderson – Louis in Interview with the Vampire - WINNER
- Jasmine Jobson – Jaq in Top Boy
- Josh Tedeku – Tazer in Supacell
- Kingsley Ben-Adir – Bob Marley in Bob Marley: One Love
- Tosin Cole – Michael in Supacell
Best Media Personality
- 90s Baby Show - WINNER
- AJ Odudu
- Chuckie Online
- Craig Mitch
- Henrie Kwushue
- Madame Joyce
- Micah Richards
- Specs Gonzalez
- The Receipts Podcast
- Zeze Millz
Best African Music Act
- Asake (Nigeria)
- Ayra Starr (Nigeria) - WINNER
- Bnxn & Ruger (Nigeria)
- King Promise (Ghana)
- Odumodublvck (Nigeria)
- Rema (Nigeria)
- Shallipopi (Nigeria)
- Tems (Nigeria)
- Tyla (South Africa)
- Uncle Waffles (South Africa)
Best Caribbean Music Act
- Popcaan
- Shenseea - WINNER
- Skillibeng
- Spice
- Valiant
- YG Marley
Best Jazz Act
- Amy Gadiaga
- Blue Lab Beats
- Ego Ella May
- Ezra Collective - WINNER
- Kokoroko
- Yussef Dayes
Best Electronic/Dance Act
- Eliza Rose
- Nia Archives
- Pinkpantheress
- Salute
- Shygirl
- Tsha - WINNER
Best Producer
- Ceebeaats
- Inflo
- Juls - WINNER
- M1onthebeat
- P2J
- Sammy Soso
Best Gospel Act
- Annatoria - WINNER
- Imrhan
- Limoblaze
- Reblah
- Still Shadey
- Volney Morgan and New Ye
