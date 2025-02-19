Major wins include Central Cee, real name Oakley Caesar-Su, took home Best Male Act for the second year in a row, tying him with Stormzy as the ceremony’s most decorated acts.

Nigerian performer Ayra Starr also took home two awards; one for Best African Music Act, and another for Best International Act, becoming the first female artist in 16 years to do so.

British rapper Bashy also won two awards, including the sought-after Album of the Year for Being Poor Is Expensive, his second record and 15 years since his first release.

Olympic hero Denise Lewis was also awarded the specialist Paving the Way Award, in recognition of her work in championing diversity in sport and media.

Vybez Kartel, a Jamaican DJ, was also awarded the acclaimed Impact Award, with the dancehall star being noted by MOBO Founder & CEO Kanya King CBE as having an "immeasurable impact on music".

MOBO Awards 2025 winners: Full list of winners and nominees

MOBO Paving the Way Award

Denise Lewis - WINNER

MOBO Impact Award

Vybz Kartel - WINNER

Best Male Act

Bashy

Central Cee - WINNER

D-Block Europe

Ghetts

Nemzzz

Sampha

Best Female Act

Cleo Sol

Darkoo - WINNER

Jorja Smith

Little Simz

Nia Archives

RAYE

Album of the Year

Bashy - Being Poor Is Expensive - WINNER

Cleo Sol - Gold

Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose

Jorja Smith - Falling or Flying

Sampha - Lahai

Skrapz - Reflection

Song of the Year

Central Cee feat Lil Baby - Band4Band

Chase & Status and Stormzy - Backbone

Darkoo feat Dess Dior - Favourite Girl - WINNER

Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani

Leostaytrill - Pink Lemonade

Odeal - Soh-Soh

Best Newcomer

Chy Cartier

Elmiene

Fimiguerrero

Flowerovlove

Jordan Adetunji

Len

Leostaytrill

Myles Smith

Odeal - WINNER

Pozer

Video of the Year

Meekz - Mini Me’s

Mnelia - My Man - WINNER

Raye - Genesis

Sampha - Only

Skepta - Gas Me Up (Diligent)

Unknown T feat Loyle Carner

Best R&B/Soul Act

Cleo Sol

Elmiene

Flo

Jaz Karis

Jorja Smith

Nippa

Odeal - WINNER

Sasha Keable

Shae Universe

Sinead Harnett

Best Alternative Music Act

ALT BLK ERA - WINNER

Bob Vylan

Hak Baker

Kid Bookie

Native James

Spider

Best Grime Act

Chip

D Double E

Duppy

Kruz Leone

Manga Saint Hilare

Scorcher - WINNER

Best Hip Hop Act

Bashy - WINNER

Cristale

Headie One

Nines

Potter Payper

Skrapz

Best Drill Act

163Margs

Central Cee

Headie One

Kairo Keyz

K-Trap

Pozer - WINNER

Best International Act

Asake

Ayra Starr - WINNER

Beyoncé

Glorilla

Kendrick Lamar

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Tems

Tyla

Best Performance in a TV Show/Film

Angela Wynter – Yolande Trueman in Eastenders

Caroline Chikezie – Noma in Power Book II: Ghost

Diane Parish – Denise Fox in Eastenders

Dionne Brown – Queenie in Queenie

Ghetts – Krazy in Supacell

Jacob Anderson – Louis in Interview with the Vampire - WINNER

Jasmine Jobson – Jaq in Top Boy

Josh Tedeku – Tazer in Supacell

Kingsley Ben-Adir – Bob Marley in Bob Marley: One Love

Tosin Cole – Michael in Supacell

Best Media Personality

90s Baby Show - WINNER

AJ Odudu

Chuckie Online

Craig Mitch

Henrie Kwushue

Madame Joyce

Micah Richards

Specs Gonzalez

The Receipts Podcast

Zeze Millz

Best African Music Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria) - WINNER

Bnxn & Ruger (Nigeria)

King Promise (Ghana)

Odumodublvck (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (South Africa)

Best Caribbean Music Act

Popcaan

Shenseea - WINNER

Skillibeng

Spice

Valiant

YG Marley

Best Jazz Act

Amy Gadiaga

Blue Lab Beats

Ego Ella May

Ezra Collective - WINNER

Kokoroko

Yussef Dayes

Best Electronic/Dance Act

Eliza Rose

Nia Archives

Pinkpantheress

Salute

Shygirl

Tsha - WINNER

Best Producer

Ceebeaats

Inflo

Juls - WINNER

M1onthebeat

P2J

Sammy Soso

Best Gospel Act

Annatoria - WINNER

Imrhan

Limoblaze

Reblah

Still Shadey

Volney Morgan and New Ye

