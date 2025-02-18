"The MOBO Awards have always been about recognising and celebrating cultural pioneers who have reshaped the landscape of music and beyond," said MOBO founder and CEO Kanya King CBE.

So, when and where can fans tune in? Read on for everything you need to know!

When are the MOBO Awards 2025?

Lil Simz. Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images For MOBO

The MOBO Awards 2025 are taking place on Tuesday 18th February at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

How to watch the MOBO Awards 2025

The MOBO Awards 2025 will be live streamed on YouTube on Tuesday 18th February at 8pm.

You can tune in below.

The MOBO Awards 2025: Access All Areas will air this Friday 21st February at 11:25pm on BBC One.

While this won't be the full televised ceremony, Access All Areas is "a special behind-the-scenes show from the MOBO Awards 2025", presented by DJ Target.

Featuring backstage exclusives, performances and interviews, DJ Target also speaks with the hosts of this year's awards and covers all the glamour of the red carpet.

Who is hosting the MOBO Awards 2025?

Hosting this year's awards are Indiyah Polack and Eddie Kadi.

Indiyah is no stranger to the MOBOs, having hosted the awards last year and said she is "so excited to be back".

"We're going to bring a show like no other before to Newcastle, celebrating the richness of Black music and culture," she said in a statement.

While Eddie Kadi added: "We're teaming up to bring the vibes. There are so many incredible artists nominated and the show is going to reflect the incredible range of the MOBO Awards."

Who is performing at the MOBO Awards 2025?

Krept & Konan. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The MOBOs are said to have unmissable performances this years, from the likes of Spice, Krept & Konan, Odeal, Darkoo and Nova Twins.

But that isn't all! Bashy, DJ AG (with Pozer and LeoStayTrill), DJ Ace, Jaz Karis, Nao, Sasha Keable, Shae Universe and Shola Ama will also grace the stage.

Who are the nominees at this year's MOBO Awards?

Jorja Smith, Sampha, Bashy, Ghetts, Cleo Sol, Central Cee and Odeal lead the nominations with three nods each for the artists.

Netflix's Supacell and EastEnders stars also lead with nominations across the TV and film category.

You can read the full list of nominees here.

The MOBO Awards 2025 airs on Tuesday 18th February at 8pm on YouTube.

