Ice Cube to play Fagin in hip-hop re-boot of Oliver Twist
Check yo self: the N.W.A rapper has been cast as a villain
Ice Cube is set to produce and star in a hip-hop adaptation of Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist.
The N.W.A rapper from the mean streets of California will be playing Fagin, the leader of a gang of pickpockets who exploits orphans like Oliver Twist for their labour.
The novel was first adapted into a stage musical in 1960 and then into a successful film in 1968, winning five Oscars. Fagin was last portrayed superbly by Sir Ben Kingsley in the Roman Polanski remake in 2005.
Ice Cube's re-boot, which is being made by Disney, will reportedly be a modern treatment of the story and will include a few different musical genres, including hip-hop.
It will be produced through the rapper's Cube Vision company which made Straight Outta Compton last year, and directed by Thomas Kail, who won a Tony for his 2012 musical Hamilton.
More like this
Before you see Ice Cube and his signature “screwface” in Oliver Twist, he’s next starring in Fist Fight which is due for release next March.