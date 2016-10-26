The novel was first adapted into a stage musical in 1960 and then into a successful film in 1968, winning five Oscars. Fagin was last portrayed superbly by Sir Ben Kingsley in the Roman Polanski remake in 2005.

Ice Cube's re-boot, which is being made by Disney, will reportedly be a modern treatment of the story and will include a few different musical genres, including hip-hop.

It will be produced through the rapper's Cube Vision company which made Straight Outta Compton last year, and directed by Thomas Kail, who won a Tony for his 2012 musical Hamilton.

Before you see Ice Cube and his signature “screwface” in Oliver Twist, he’s next starring in Fist Fight which is due for release next March.