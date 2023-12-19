"We face the insurmountable responsibility of sharing the passing of Joseph 'Amp' Fiddler," the statement read.

"Our beloved 'Amp' Fiddler, Detroit’s own world-renowned ambassador of funk, soul and electronic music, keyboardist, producer, Afro-futurist and guiding force of light for so many, has transitioned at the age of 65."

Fiddler was known for his contributions to the funk, soul and dance genres.

Over the course of his career, he released numerous solo albums and worked alongside artists including Moodymann, Jamiroquai, Corinne Bailey Rae and Prince.

The musician is also credited with mentoring producer J Dilla and helping launch his career.

In December 2022, Fiddler’s brother Joseph launched a GoFundMe for the artist.

"After many months in the hospital, and now at home recuperating from surgery in August, Amp needs our resources to support his continued healing as he journeys back to the stage," the campaign’s description read.

It continued: "Many have asked what is needed, or how they can assist. Your loving generosity is appreciated at this time. Your donations will go directly to Amp, to cover accumulated medical expenses & consistent wellness needs."

Tributes have been flooding in for Fiddler on social media following the tragic news of his passing.

The Blessed Madonna wrote on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X: "Absolutely shattering loss. Peace to Detroit especially. Amp Fiddler was the best of the best. The glue in so much important music and the center of a lot really special musical lives. Nothing but respect for his time here with us."

Poet and choreographer Harmony Holiday wrote: "Without Amp Fiddler there would be no J Dilla and without Detroit you wouldn't know what real music is. It's the place of heroes and heroic black sound and Amp Fiddler was both."

DJ Bobafatt wrote: "'Without Amp Fiddler, J Dilla doesn't meet Q Tip...' Dilla's brother Illa J speaking about Amp at the BBE Store, London in September 2023. A legend that mentored legends. Amp Fiddler RIP."