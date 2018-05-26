Susan Boyle, Paul Potts and more former BGT stars return to offer their advice to this year’s acts

Britain's Got Talent alumni including winners Tokio Myers and Richard Jones have sent messages to this year's hopefuls

Susan Boyle and Paul Potts are amongst the former Britain’s Got Talent winners and stars who appear in Saturday’s show giving advice to this year’s acts.

In recorded messages to the semi-finalists, Susan Boyle says: “For people trying Britain’s Got Talent, have fun, really go for it and remember the packed lunch.”

Meanwhile Paul Potts, who won the first ever series of the ITV talent show, says: “If I were to give one piece of advice, it would be go out there, enjoy yourself and don’t compare yourself with others. Only you can measure your own success.”

Also in BGT’s ‘Hall of Fame’ are Daliso Chaponda, who was Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer act last year. He adds: “If you want to do something and all your friends and are telling you ‘don’t do it, you’ll regret it!’, do it anyway.”

2016 and 2017 winners Richard Jones and Tokio Myers also appear in the short video, as do MerseyGirls º Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer act from the previous series.

The semi-finalists for Britain’s Got Talent will be revealed during the show on Saturday 26th May, while the week of live semi-finals begin on Monday 28th May and run all week.

The Britain’s Got Talent live final is scheduled for Sunday 3rd June on ITV