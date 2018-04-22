Watch the first teaser for Love Island 2018

The biggest show of last summer will return to our screens soon...

If the sunshine across the UK this weekend wasn’t enough to tell you that summer is on its way, then the news that ITV has premiered a teaser for the upcoming season of Love Island just might do the trick.

Sadly, the 10 second clip doesn’t really give us much insight into the new season – but it does confirm that presenter Caroline Flack and beloved voice-over man Iain Sterling will be around for the new season. Plus, it’s as good an indication as any that the show will be back on our screens soon to keep us out of that blistering sunshine 6 evenings a week.

It’s a short clip of suitcases passing through a security scanner, revealing the names of the two hosts on the iconic Love Island bottles as they go through. Check it out below.

Last year’s Love Island was a massive water-cooler hit. The live final managed to beat BBC1, BBC2 and Channel 4 in the ratings after being watched by almost three million people. Kem and Amber were the islanders voted to win by viewers, scooping the £50,000 prize.

We already know that the new islanders are also set to return to the same location as last year, but details beyond that are scarce. Find out everything we know about the new season here.

Love Island will return to ITV2 this summer