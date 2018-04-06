First look at Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies season two

The Oscar winner dons a wig and loungewear for her debut in Monterey

Nicole Kidman has revealed a first glimpse at her new Big Little Lies co-star, Meryl Streep.

Sporting a brunette wig and pyjamas on the first day on set, Streep joins the series as Mary Louise Wright, the mother-in-law of Kidman’s character, Celeste.

She can be seen in the Instagram photo alongside Kidman, as well as Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, the twin boys who play her sons Josh and Max.

*** Series one spoilers ahead***

Streep’s character is also the mother of the abusive Perry Wright, played by Alexander Skarsgård, who was pushed down a set of stairs by Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) and fell to his death – as finally revealed at the very end of series one.

Mary Louise Wright is set to enter the scene as a concerned grandmother who has come to Monterey searching for answers.

Other returning cast for series two, which will be in seven parts, includes Reece Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Adam Scott.