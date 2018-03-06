Bill Turnbull’s cancer revelation sparks push for awareness from celebrities and surge in online searches about the disease

Turnbull's Radio Times interview has prompted celebrities including Jeremy Vine, Dan Walker, Davina McCall and Sophie Haworth to share their support, while UK Google searches around prostate cancer and how to get a check-up have increased

Bill Turnbull’s revelation that he has prostate cancer has led to a flood of celebrities on Twitter urging men to go for a check-up and a huge surge in Google searches around the disease.

In a Radio Times interview with friend and former BBC Breakfast colleague Sian Williams, Turnbull said he discovered he had the illness last November – during filming for The Great British Bake Off’s Stand Up to Cancer special – and that it has spread to his bones.

The interview has sparked a wave of support for Turnbull on Twitter, and many celebrities have been urging men to be aware of the symptoms and go for check-ups.

Jeremy Vine, Dan Walker, Davina McCall and Sophie Haworth were among those to tweet.

Wishing my friend @billtu all the very best "TV presenter Bill Turnbull reveals he is suffering from incurable cancer"https://t.co/XgUyK6oItl — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) March 5, 2018

Sad news this morning. Sending much love from all Bill’s friends at @BBCBreakfast "TV presenter Bill Turnbull reveals he is suffering from incurable cancer"https://t.co/DTRSFa1ICU — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 6, 2018

Lovely Bill Turnbull.. His message is clear , get checked … https://t.co/NUA78xNYt5 — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) March 6, 2018

Bill Turnbull, ex-BBC host, diagnosed with prostate cancer https://t.co/QfY0cWcI9A — sophieraworth (@sophieraworth) March 6, 2018

Saddened to read about Bill Turnbull's @billtu diagnosis of #prostatecancer. He's urging other men to go to their GP as soon as they have concerns. This short video explains the possible symptoms – https://t.co/mwVE05LrhZ — Eddie Hughes MP (@EddieHughes4WN) March 6, 2018

Are you living with prostate cancer? Bill Turnbull has urged men to get checked for prostate cancer, as he has been diagnosed with the disease.

How did you find out? Did you have a routine PSA test? What's your story?

Call Steve N Allen on 03459 81 11 11https://t.co/S5RkB4lLiQ — BBC Radio Kent (@BBCRADIOKENT) March 6, 2018

Best wishes to Bill Turnbull. Enjoyed TV jousting with him. Wanting others to avoid his illness typical of a warm, generous man https://t.co/XthX3Td1Vz — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) March 6, 2018

Piers Morgan also spoke out about his prostate cancer scare on Good Morning Britain. The presenter was told there was a chance he could have the illness when a blood test came back with high levels of prostate specific antigen (PSA) but after further investigation it was established that he did not.

Since Turnbull’s Radio Times interview was published, there has also been a spike in the UK of Google searches around prostate cancer, the symptoms and how to get checked that correlate with increased searches for Turnbull.

Cancer Research UK has noted the positive impact of celebrities going public with their cancer diagnoses and how it can help those dealing with the same experience.

Martin Ledwick, Cancer Research UK’s head information nurse, said: “It’s incredibly important to talk about prostate cancer.

“Each year about 47,000 men are diagnosed with the disease in the UK. Making it normal to have conversations about prostate cancer will help patients feel more comfortable talking about their experience. This makes it easier for them to cope with treatment and the emotional rollercoaster that can come with a diagnosis.

“Talking about illness can help stop it from becoming a lonely experience. Celebrities who speak out also help raise awareness of the disease and the importance of knowing your body and going to the doctor if you notice any unusual changes.

“Anyone with questions or concerns about prostate cancer can speak to one of Cancer Research UK’s information nurses by calling 0808 800 4040 between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.”