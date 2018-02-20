Alan Partridge’s PA Lynn Benfield to return for new BBC series

Felicity Montagu has played Lynn in various iterations of the comedy since 1997

Steve Coogan has confirmed that Felicity Montagu will reprise her long-standing role as Alan Partridge’s assistant when the TV satirist returns to the BBC later this year – meaning we’re likely to get a glimpse of the goings-on backstage as well as his on-screen return as host of a One Show-style nightly programme.

The actor broke the news at a panel discussion at BBC’s Worldwide Showcase in Liverpool alongside Baby Cow Productions CEO Christine Langan. Montagu has played Lynn Benfield since 1997, appearing in two series of I’m Alan Partridge and the 2013 feature film Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa.

This Time With Alan Partridge, a six-part series, will see the disgraced host making his return to live TV for the first time since a fatal on-air shooting brought about the cancellation of his 1990s chat show Knowing Me, Knowing You.

Montagu joins Susannah Fielding who is set to star as his female co-presenter Jennie Gresham, and Tim Key who will return as Simon ‘formerly Sidekick Simon’ Denton. Further casting details are expected to be announced at a later date.

This Time With Alan Partridge is set to air on the BBC later this year.