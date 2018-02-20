Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Alan Partridge’s PA Lynn Benfield to return for new BBC series

Alan Partridge’s PA Lynn Benfield to return for new BBC series

Felicity Montagu has played Lynn in various iterations of the comedy since 1997

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Felicity Montagu attends 'Dad's Army' World Premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square on January 26, 2016 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic)

Steve Coogan has confirmed that Felicity Montagu will reprise her long-standing role as Alan Partridge’s assistant when the TV satirist returns to the BBC later this year – meaning we’re likely to get a glimpse of the goings-on backstage as well as his on-screen return as host of a One Show-style nightly programme.

Advertisement

The actor broke the news at a panel discussion at BBC’s Worldwide Showcase in Liverpool alongside Baby Cow Productions CEO Christine Langan. Montagu has played Lynn Benfield since 1997, appearing in two series of I’m Alan Partridge and the 2013 feature film Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa.

This Time With Alan Partridge
Steve Coogan returns to the BBC as Alan Partridge

This Time With Alan Partridge, a six-part series, will see the disgraced host making his return to live TV for the first time since a fatal on-air shooting brought about the cancellation of his 1990s chat show Knowing Me, Knowing You.

Montagu joins Susannah Fielding who is set to star as his female co-presenter Jennie Gresham, and Tim Key who will return as Simon ‘formerly Sidekick Simon’ Denton. Further casting details are expected to be announced at a later date.

Advertisement

This Time With Alan Partridge is set to air on the BBC later this year.

Tags

All about This Time With Alan Partridge

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Felicity Montagu attends 'Dad's Army' World Premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square on January 26, 2016 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

British film critic and television personality Barry Norman, pictured at the Edinburgh International Book Festival where he talked about his memoir entitled "And Why Not?." The Book Festival is the world's biggest literary festival with appearances by over 500 authors from across the world. (Photo by Colin McPherson/Corbis via Getty Images)

Bafta explains Barry Norman omission from Film Awards’ in memoriam section

weinstein

What time is Channel 4 documentary Working with Weinstein on TV?

(BBC/Instagram, JG)

Could we be getting some exciting Doctor Who news this week?

119825

The best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more