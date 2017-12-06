Lemar replaces Monty Panesar on Dancing on Ice

The soul singer is joining the ITV contest after Panesar picked up an injury in training

Lemar Obika – THE Lemar from Fame Academy – has joined the cast of Dancing on Ice, replacing contestant Monty Panesar after he picked up an injury in training.

The If There’s Any Justice singer will be paired with Melody Le Moal, Panesar’s former pro skating partner.

“We are super sad to announce that owing to an injury sustained in training, Monty Panesar has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice 2018,” the show said on its Instagram page. “You’ll be sorely missed Monty – rest up and get better soon!”

Lemar shot to stardom after the first series of BBC talent competition Fame Academy, where he finished in third place. Since the 2002 show, the soul singer has had seven top ten UK singles and sold over two million albums.

He’ll be joining a line-up that includes Brooke Vincent, Cheryl Baker, Kem Cetinay, Candice Brown, Max Evans, Jake Quickenden, Alex Beresford, Donna Air, Perri Shakes-Drayton and Antony Cotton.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2018