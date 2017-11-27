The Grand Tour’s first celebrity guests for series 2 have been revealed – and there’s not a single woman

Amazon motoring mammoth The Grand Tour has unveiled its first celebrity guests for series two – and they’re all white men.

Luke Evans, Kiefer Sutherland, Hugh Bonneville, Kevin Pietersen, Dominic Cooper, Dynamo, Rory McIlroy, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will appear in the second series – and this time they will actually race, rather than just being thrown out of helicopter like season one.

Amazon has said “more” guests will feature throughout the show’s run.

The stars that have been listed will battle to see who is fastest around the GT track in a “Celebrity Face Off” game. Baywatch star Hasselhoff will take on Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson in the first bout of the series.

Speaking about the lap, The Hoff said, “I’m basically an actor, I’m not really a good driver but I just look good doing it.”

Ricky Wilson said, “I’m fiercely competitive and whilst I don’t know the results yet, it’s ok if Hasselhoff beats me because he’s my hero!”

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May will all return to host the show.

The Grand Tour returns to Amazon Prime Video from 8th December