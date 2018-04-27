Accessibility Links

When is Safe released on Netflix? Who is in the cast? What is it about?

When is Safe released on Netflix? Who is in the cast? What is it about?

Everything you need to know about the British drama series starring Michael C Hall and Amanda Abbington

3948-Safe-Ep-7-0902

Dexter’s Michael C Hall is heading to Netflix for Safe, a new drama from renowned crime writer Harlan Coben and Come Home writer Danny Brocklehurst.

The eight-part drama follows Tom (Hall), a grieving widower who is thrust into action when his eldest daughter mysteriously disappears from their seemingly idyllic gated community. It also stars Sherlock’s Amanda Abbington and Marc Warren.

Find out everything you need to know about the new series below.

When is Safe released on Netflix?

All eight episodes of the series will be released at once on Thursday 10th May.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is. It sees Tom (Hall) and his best friend Pete (Marc Warren) visiting with various members of the community as they search for clues about his daughter Jenny’s (Amy James-Kelly) disappearance. Check it out below.

Who is in the cast?

3892-Safe-Ep2-0782

Michael C Hall is joined by Amanda Abbington (Mr Selfridge, Sherlock) as police officer Sophie, who aids Tom in his search.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 19: Amanda Abbington attends a screening of the Sherlock 2016 Christmas Special at Ham Yard Hotel on December 19, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Amanda Abbington (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Marc Warren also features as Tom’s best friend Pete.

3907-Safe-0689-Ep3

Hannah Arterton (Gemma’s younger sister) plays Sophie’s colleague Emma.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Hannah Arterton attends The Olivier Awards with Mastercard at Royal Albert Hall on April 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Hannah Arterton (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
The series also features Louis Greatorex, Raj Paul and Joplin Sibtain.

