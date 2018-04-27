When is Safe released on Netflix? Who is in the cast? What is it about?

Everything you need to know about the British drama series starring Michael C Hall and Amanda Abbington

Dexter’s Michael C Hall is heading to Netflix for Safe, a new drama from renowned crime writer Harlan Coben and Come Home writer Danny Brocklehurst.

Advertisement

The eight-part drama follows Tom (Hall), a grieving widower who is thrust into action when his eldest daughter mysteriously disappears from their seemingly idyllic gated community. It also stars Sherlock’s Amanda Abbington and Marc Warren.

Find out everything you need to know about the new series below.

When is Safe released on Netflix?

All eight episodes of the series will be released at once on Thursday 10th May.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is. It sees Tom (Hall) and his best friend Pete (Marc Warren) visiting with various members of the community as they search for clues about his daughter Jenny’s (Amy James-Kelly) disappearance. Check it out below.

Who is in the cast?

Michael C Hall is joined by Amanda Abbington (Mr Selfridge, Sherlock) as police officer Sophie, who aids Tom in his search.

Marc Warren also features as Tom’s best friend Pete.

Hannah Arterton (Gemma’s younger sister) plays Sophie’s colleague Emma.

Advertisement

The series also features Louis Greatorex, Raj Paul and Joplin Sibtain.