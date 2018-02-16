Jeffrey Tambor has officially been dropped from Transparent

Amazon Studios confirmed on Thursday that Jeffrey Tambor will not be back for the upcoming fifth season of Transparent.

According to Deadline, the decision was made after an internal investigation into sexual harassment claims made against the actor.

In November, Tambor’s former assistant Van Barnes and Transparent guest star Trace Lyssette accused the actor of sexual misconduct, claims which Tambor later denied. He then suggested that he would not be returning to the series.

In a statement, Transparent creator Jill Soloway said: “I have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, whose courage in speaking out about their experience on Transparent is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires.

“We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for Transparent since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community. We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family.”

In the wake of Amazon’s announcement, Tambor said he was “profoundly disappointed” in the way the production studio and the show’s creator handled the situation.

“I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me,” he said in a statement. “I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway’s unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates. In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon. Therefore, I can only surmise that the investigation against me was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set.”

“As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will continue to vehemently defend myself. I also deeply regret that this ground-breaking show, which changed so many lives, is now in jeopardy. That, to me, is the biggest heartbreak.”