Mark Hamill and Rian Johnson slam “de-feminized fan edit” of The Last Jedi

The director and star of the latest Star Wars film responded in the best way possible

Laura Dern as Admiral Holdo in The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm, HF)

Mark Hamill and Rian Johnson have laughed off the efforts of a Star Wars fan who re-cut The Last Jedi to remove all traces of the female characters.

Over the weekend, a Pirate Bay user uploaded a “de-feminized fan edit” of the film, which reduces the blockbuster from 2 hours and 35 minutes to just 46. Which, if anything, goes to show how essential the female characters are to the film.

The edit eradicates Laura Dern’s character Haldo entirely, kills off Leia and Phasma, and chops Luke Skywalker’s storyline to cut out the “whiny/reluctant/murderous psycho stuff”. Plus now manly-man Poe Dameron dies, because *spoilers* Holdo isn’t around to sacrifice herself, so he is forced to step up.

News of the edit’s existence was initially picked up by Pedestrian, and it wasn’t long before The Last Jedi director and star got wind of it.

It’s rather damning that the idea of the film without it’s female characters is so ludicrous, pretty much everyone’s response is to laugh.

In the weeks since The Last Jedi was released, Johnson has come under fire from a particular set of Star Wars fans, who felt that the film mishandled the storyline of Luke Skywalker. In December, a petition to have the film struck from the Star Wars canon received over 60 thousand signatures.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is out in cinemas NOW. 

All about Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Laura Dern as Admiral Holdo in The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

