Mark Hamill and Rian Johnson slam “de-feminized fan edit” of The Last Jedi

The director and star of the latest Star Wars film responded in the best way possible

Mark Hamill and Rian Johnson have laughed off the efforts of a Star Wars fan who re-cut The Last Jedi to remove all traces of the female characters.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, a Pirate Bay user uploaded a “de-feminized fan edit” of the film, which reduces the blockbuster from 2 hours and 35 minutes to just 46. Which, if anything, goes to show how essential the female characters are to the film.

The edit eradicates Laura Dern’s character Haldo entirely, kills off Leia and Phasma, and chops Luke Skywalker’s storyline to cut out the “whiny/reluctant/murderous psycho stuff”. Plus now manly-man Poe Dameron dies, because *spoilers* Holdo isn’t around to sacrifice herself, so he is forced to step up.

News of the edit’s existence was initially picked up by Pedestrian, and it wasn’t long before The Last Jedi director and star got wind of it.

Priscilla hits all the major points here but I’ll just add hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/f0bKJ9NeUe — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 16, 2018

Agreed. But let me add

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣- mh https://t.co/H3jacep5sU — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) January 16, 2018

It’s rather damning that the idea of the film without it’s female characters is so ludicrous, pretty much everyone’s response is to laugh.

Hahahahahahahahahaha! MRA cut of Star Wars #TheLastJedi 😅🤣😂😅🤣😂😅🤣😂 Just when you think, we as a society have hit an all-time lowhttps://t.co/DIyKv98Wowhttps://t.co/aqhPrARJvo I'm literally in tears right now 😂😂😂 — Hold my coffee! (@NerdingByDoing) January 17, 2018

I thought I'd seen the full extent of manbaby insecurity, but clearly I wasn't ready for an MRA edit of The Last Jedi. — Priscilla Zorzi (@Priscilla_Zorzi) January 17, 2018

The Last Jedi cast and crew mocking the MRA cut makes me miss Carrie Fisher so much. — The Melano Apologist (@SonOfCrunch) January 16, 2018

Upon further reflection, I may have to look up the woman free, MRA version of The Last Jedi just to watch Luke grumble to himself on an island for like 30+ minutes 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #LastJedi # — Amy Austin (@AmyAustinFilms) January 17, 2018

Also, every time I see anything about this MRA Last Jedi cut, I can't stop giggling. What utter melts these people are. — Becky (@beckygracelea) January 16, 2018

In the weeks since The Last Jedi was released, Johnson has come under fire from a particular set of Star Wars fans, who felt that the film mishandled the storyline of Luke Skywalker. In December, a petition to have the film struck from the Star Wars canon received over 60 thousand signatures.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is out in cinemas NOW.