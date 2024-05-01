When it was released, Hatton Garden was bestowed with plenty of critical acclaim and has been penned by Jeff Pope, the producer and screenwriter known for his work on Philomena, The Lost King and Archie.

This drama is full of plenty familiar faces, which is being led by Timothy Spall and also stars the likes of David Hayman, Kenneth Cranham and more.

With the series now available to stream on both ITVX and Netflix, read on to find out more about the cast of Hatton Garden.

Hatton Garden cast: Full list of characters and actors in ITV drama

With some acting greats fronting the cast of the ITV drama, scroll on to find out more about the actors in the series as well as where you've seen them before.

Timothy Spall as Terry Perkins

Kenneth Cranham as Brian Reader

Brían F O'Byrne as Basil

Alex Norton as Kenny Collins

David Hayman as Danny Jones

Geoff Bell as Carl Wood

Rochenda Sandall as Surveillance Officer Roberts

Nasser Memarzia as Gooran Cyrus

Ian Puleston-Davies as Ray Bilton

Christopher Fairbank as Billy Lincoln

Tom Christian as DCI Jamie Day

T'Nia Miller as DC Laura McIntyre

Jonah Russell as DCI Paul Johnson

Timothy Spall plays Terry Perkins

Timothy Spall plays Terry Perkins (ITV)

Who is Terry Perkins in Hatton Garden? An elderly career criminal with diabetes who is determined to pull off one last, lucrative heist before he "retires". Though he initially plays second fiddle to Brian Reader, Terry is a ringleader in his own right.

In real life, Terry Perkins died behind bars in February 2018.

What else has Timothy Spall been in? The British actor has been on our screens since the late 1970s, but he really caught people's attention in the TV series Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, in which he played Barry Taylor.

Spall is also known for playing Peter Pettigrew/Wormtail in the Harry Potter movies, and for starring in the critically acclaimed movie Mr Turner as the famous painter himself. More recently, Spall has starred in Wicked Little Letters, The Heist Before Christmas and the critically acclaimed The Sixth Commandment.

Kenneth Cranham plays Brian Reader

Kenneth Cranham plays Brian Reader (ITV)

Who is Brian Reader in Hatton Garden? In the TV drama, Brian Reader is the big boss of the Hatton Garden heist. A widower who lives a comfortable life in Kent, he is an impatient and dictatorial leader; but he has the authority born of a long criminal career.

The real-life Reader is now 80 years old and was jailed for six years and three months after pleading guilty. (And in the Hatton Garden movie King of Thieves, this is the role played by Michael Caine.)

What else has Kenneth Cranham been in? Scottish actor Kenneth Cranham starred as Field Marshall Wilhelm Keitel in the Tom Cruise movie Valkyrie, and played Jimmy Price in Layer Cake.

In his early years as an actor he had the role of Noah Claypole in the classic 1968 Oliver! movie, and since then has starred in almost 200 films and movies including The White Princess, In The Flesh, Rome, and horror movie Hellbound: Hellraiser II. Cranham is also an Olivier award-winning stage actor.

Brían F O'Byrne plays Basil

Brian F O'Byrne plays Basil (ITV)

Who is Basil in Hatton Garden? The man nicknamed "Basil" is a mysterious character in ITV's Hatton Garden. Basil is an expert on electronics and alarms systems and has been recruited by Brian to help with the heist, enabling the men to get in and out of the building undetected. He has since been identified and was jailed in March 2019.

What else has Brían F O'Byrne been in? The Bafta-winning and Emmy-nominated Irish actor has a string of recent TV credits including Nightflyers, Little Boy Blue, Mercy Street, The Magicians, and Manhunt: Lone Wolf. He has also starred in My Salinger Year, The Wonder and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.

Alex Norton plays Kenny Collins

Alex Norton plays Kenny Collins (ITV)

Who is Kenny Collins in Hatton Garden? In the ITV drama, Kenny is the getaway driver. He drives a van to and from Hatton Garden, and is posted as lookout, although he does struggle to stay awake.

What else has Alex Norton been in? You may recognise Alex Norton for his role as DCI Matt Burke in Taggart. The Scottish actor is also known for his role as Eric Baird in Two Doors Down and has also starred in Waterloo Road, Good Omens and voiced characters in video games like Diablo IV, Dragon Rider and Sea of Thieves.

David Hayman plays Danny Jones

David Hayman plays Danny Jones (ITV)

Who is Danny Jones in Hatton Garden? An experienced criminal with several convictions to his name, Danny is a key member of the gang. He is more sprightly than Terry and Brian and is able to handle some of the more physical elements of the plan.

The real Danny Jones was considered a bit of an eccentric, known for wearing a Fez and other unusual clothing, and apparently claimed to have fortune-telling powers.

What else has David Hayman been in? Hayman is known for his roles in The Paradise, Trial & Retribution and Taboo, as well as Bull, Andor and The Nest.

Geoff Bell plays Carl Wood

Geoff Bell plays Carl Wood (ITV)

Who is Carl Wood in Hatton Garden? One of the youngsters in the gang, Carl is 58 at the time of the raid. He is friends with Danny Jones and has been brought in on the plan, but is nervous about being caught.

What else has Geoff Bell been in? Geoff Bell has appeared in a ton of films and TV shows, though not always in starring roles. His credits include Kingsman: The Secret Service, The End of the F***ing World, Tin Star, Rogue One, Brighton Rock, and His Dark Materials. The English actor has more recently starred in Death in Paradise, Whitstable Pearl and Kindling.

Rochenda Sandall plays Surveillance Officer Roberts

Rochenda Sandall.

Who is Surveillance Officer Roberts? A surveillance officer keeping tabs on the gang members' movements as the net closes in.

What else has Rochenda Sandall been in? Surprise! It's Lisa McQueen from Line of Duty, one of the key guest stars from series five. Rochenda Sandall has also appeared in Girlfriends, Love, Lies and Records, and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. She has more recently starred in Hijack, The Rig and Doctor Who.

Nasser Memarzia plays Gooran Cyrus

Nasser Memarzia. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Who is Gooran Cyrus? A victim of the Hatton Garden heist. "Gooran Cyrus" does not actually exist in real life, but is instead a composite character who stands in for all the many people who had the contents of their safe deposit boxes taken by the gang. In the drama, Mr Cyrus is a jeweller and a small business owner whose entire livelihood is devastated by the burglary.

What else has Nasser Memarzia been in? The actor starred as Draper in Knightfall, Mr Khalid in Next of Kin, and Omar Barghati in Tom Hiddleston drama The Night Manager. More recently, Memarzia has starred in Hijack, The Wheel of Time, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Ian Puleston-Davies plays Ray Bilton

Ian Puleston-Davies plays Ray Bilton (ITV)

Who is Ray Bilton? Ray is a Hatton Garden business owner whose suspicions are raised when he finds a gate left ajar after the gang's first failed attempt.

What else has Ian Puleston-Davies been in? Coronation Street fans may remember Puleston-Davies as builder Owen Armstrong. Since leaving in 2015, he has played Peter Cullen in Marcella, Lagrathorn in Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands, and Frank in Tin Star. More recently, he has starred in Pope's recent venture Archie as well as dramas like The Bay, DI Ray, The Teacher and Four Lives.

Christopher Fairbank plays Billy Lincoln

Christopher Fairbank.

Who is Billy Lincoln? Nicknamed "Billy the Fish" because of his love of fish and his habit of buying and re-selling fish to friends, family members, and acquaintances, William "Billy" Lincoln was one of the gang – but did not enter the building at Hatton Garden during the raid. For his part, he was convicted of conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to conceal, convert or transfer criminal property.

What else has Christopher Fairbank been in? A prolific TV and film actor, Christopher Fairbank's most recent credit includes Eastenders as evil Eddie Knight, father to George. Fairbank is of course known for his role as Albert Moxey in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet. He has also starred in Grantchester, The Woman in White, Taboo and Andor.

Tom Christian plays DI Jamie Day

Who is DI Jamie Day? One of the cops investigating the heist. In real life, he was the first Flying Squad officer to arrive on the scene at Hatton Garden.

What else has Tom Christian been in? Christian has starred in a variety of series including Silent Witness, Grace and The Walk-In. He is perhaps best known for his role as Brandon Boone in The Royals but has also featured in other shows including Harlots, Mr Selfridge and Chimerica.

T'Nia Miller plays DC Laura McIntyre

T'Nia Miller. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Who is DC Laura Mcintyre ? One of the cops investigating the heist.

What else has T'Nia Miller been in? Miller is known for her roles in Years and Years and Marcella, but has more recently starred in The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Peripheral, Foundation and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Jonah Russell plays DCI Paul Johnson

Who is DCI Paul Johnson? Detective Chief Inspector Paul Johnson of the Metropolitan Police's Flying Squad led the investigation into the heist. On the morning the burglary was discovered, he spoke to the press and box holders outside the Hatton Garden safe deposit company.

What else has Jonah Russell been in? The actor has appeared in Doctors, Dark River, and The Borgias.

Hatton Garden is now available to stream on Netflix and can also be streamed on ITVX. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

