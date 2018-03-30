EastEnders: Slaters’ fate revealed – what happens next?

Annie's got her cash, but now Big Mo's in debt to someone else

EastEnders’ Slater clan have paid off their debt to evil Annie Pritchard after Jean Walters came to her family’s rescue by handing over her life savings – but what does the future hold now Stacey’s relatives have all decided to stay in Walford for the foreseeable future?

Tonight’s episode saw Annie arrive to collect her debt incurred by Big Mo Harris fleecing her gangster father Terry out of thousands of pounds, but as the situation descended into violence and Stacey ended up getting a slap from the brummie blonde, it was Jean who saved the the day.

Giving her life savings to Annie to get them off the Slaters’ back, Jean was hailed a saviour. With Mo believing her chaotic scam was finally over and they were out of danger she announced she was moving on – only for Stacey to insist her nan was going nowhere til she paid her mum back every penny she owed!

Jean was keen to stay to keep an eye on Mo in case she did another runner without coughing up, and Kat also decided to stick around meaning Stacey now has her family around her again.

But cracks are already starting to show among the Slaters after Stacey clashed with her mother implying she had been a burden because of her mental health struggles, and no one is in a hurry to forgive Mo for putting them all at risk with her ‘Kat’s dead’ hoax.

Next week the girls try to put the last few weeks behind them and look to the future with a money-making scheme for the family to run their own cleaning business – but can they wash away their past sins to make a fresh start? Or have they burnt their bridges with the residents of Albert Square?

