EastEnders: what did Hayley just whisper in Stacey’s ear?

The mystery surrounding Walford newcomer Hayley deepened on tonight’s EastEnders after she whispered a secret into the ear of Stacey.

Thursday’s hour-long episode saw Hayley make a play for Martin Fowler, only to be challenged by his estranged wife Stacey. But just when it looked as though the two women could come to blows, Hayley leant forward and shared a certain something that only Stacey (and not the viewers watching at home) was able to hear.

Speculation has been mounting ever since we first saw Hayley earlier this month that she is a secret member of the Slater clan employed by Kat to lure Martin into a honey trap. So perhaps Hayley was giving Stacey the tip off as to what she’s planning? Next week’s episodes of the BBC1 soap certainly add fuel to that theory.

Scenes to be shown on Tuesday 27 February will see Martin take young Arthur and Hope for the day and meet up with Hayley. Despite Stacey insisting that the children are home on time, Martin is swayed by Hayley’s influence and keeps the kids out for longer.

But the situation looks set to spiral out of control when he starts ignoring calls and messages from Stacey. Will Martin come to rue his actions? And what will happen when things backfire terribly for the put-upon market-stall holder?

