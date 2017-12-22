Best Christmas tech gifts 2017

If one of your loved ones is a tech-head, this can be an expensive season. However, there are affordable gadgets for budgets of all sizes, ranging from retro treats to Kindles and Sonos speakers. Because who says technology can’t have heart?

Smartphones are getting smarter all the time, but sometimes you need a break from the relentless horror of Twitter and Tinder. This update of the turn of the century classic, perfect as a backup phone you don’t mind losing at a festival or In Da Club (another turn of the century classic). And yes, it has Snake.

Echo voice controlled technology has been one of the biggest tech hits of 2017 with Alexa-enabled speakers flying off the shelves – but now Amazon have taken their idea to a new level, adding a screen. The show integrates an improved speaker and voice activation technology with a 7 inch screen that can now show you things from the latest news bulletins, TV shows and movie trailers to recipes, song lyrics and your calendar for the day. And with people and companies developing new “skills” for Alexa devices everyday – there’s many new applications surely just round the corner.

If you lose your keys, this smart key ring can be made to buzz with your phone. Even better, if you’ve dropped them somewhere outside, you can locate them with GPS.

It’s stores a lot of charge, and it charges quick: the two most important factors when it comes to portable batteries. Because no-one wants their phone dying unexpectedly.

The perfect pairing with the Anker Powercore, this Swiss-army-style cable means you will always have the right cable on hand.

It’s freezing, but you need to send a text. Normally you have two options: either take your gloves off, or use the tip of your nose. These conductive gloves will see you through the winter, fingers attached.

There are no shortage of ways to watch Netflix and other streaming services on your TV, but with 4K resolution and voice control, the Amazon Fire TV is currently leader of the pack.

Yes, they’re expensive for the sound quality, and we’ve already bought two lost earpods and one lost charging case (they’re the headphone equivalent of Trigger’s broom) but once you’re used to true wireless earpods, there is no going back.

Amazon now have a vast range of Kindles, but the Oasis is the top of the line. A waterproof high resolution screen and bundled subscription to Audible audiobooks make this a perfect travel companion.

No tech Christmas would be complete without a flying machine! If you’re looking to join the drone revolution, but without breaking the bank, this nifty lightweight little beast might be the just the ticket for you with a built in 2 million pixel camera, one key take off, landing and a hover feature. Ready, steady, drone!

Sonos’s entry level speaker is still great – able to stream almost any service, and the perfect beginning for a multi-room setup. The new model has the brains of Amazon’s Alexa, letting you queue up music with just your voice.

For when you want to take your tunes on the go. It can go for six hours and is water proof: perfect for when your picnic is ruined by the inevitable downpour.