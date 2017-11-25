Accessibility Links

Amir Khan criticised by I’m a Celebrity viewers after saying men shouldn’t cry

The Olympic boxer shocked his fellow campmates by saying that crying "shows weakness"

Amir Khan has caused controversy on I’m a Celebrity after saying that “men are not meant to cry”.

The Olympic boxer revealed that he hadn’t cried since he was 13-years-old, and that he believed it showed “weakness” if men shed tears. “People walk all over you…never show weakness,” he said.

“I don’t like seeing men cry,” Amir also told the camp. “For a man to cry it must be that he’s had enough. Men are not meant to cry.”

However his views were challenged by Georgia Toffolo and Jamie Lomas. Toff said that she thought it was “important” for men to cry and show their feelings – a sentiment that was backed up by Jamie.

“I think as men we don’t cry do we,” said the former Hollyoaks actor. “But that’s the problem, so many men suffer with depression and mental illness and don’t say anything. And that’s the problem.”

Later in the Bush Telegraph, Jamie added: “It’s not a weakness. It’s a strength showing your emotions and there’s nothing wrong with that. Real men cry.”

His views were backed up by many on Twitter, who were left unimpressed at Amir’s attitude towards men showing emotion.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues tomorrow on ITV.

