Jeremy Corbyn was on Gogglebox last night – but Liam Gallagher stole the show

The former Oasis frontman shared the celebrity special sofa with his Mum and son in aid of Stand Up to Cancer – and viewers were completely won over

Ahead of Friday night’s Gogglebox Celebrity special in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, all the talk was about Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The politician looked relaxed with comedian Jessica Hynes on the Channel 4 show – barring one awkward high five fail – but in the end viewers fell for another leading man: Liam Gallagher.

The former Oasis frontman was on the show with Mum Peggy and son Gene, joining fellow Celebrity Goggleboxers Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Ed Sheeran, Example and Big Narstie.

In 2014 Liam’s brother Noel appeared on the show with Kate Moss, but Liam was keeping it in the family this time round.

Viewers were impressed by Liam’s style commitment even when sitting back for an evening’s telly.

His thoughts on Blue Planet II with David Attenborough were pretty much spot on too.

But the moment when viewers really connected with Liam came when Channel 4 showed a cancer awareness video as part of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

After the film, Liam sat quietly for a moment, before pulling his son in for a playful headlock.

A beautiful moment, and a worthwhile cause. Go to the Stand Up To Cancer website to find out how to donate.

Liam Gallagher, mum Peggy and son Gene on Celebrity Gogglebox in aid of Stand Up To Cancer (Channel 4, JG)
