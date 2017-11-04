Jeremy Corbyn was on Gogglebox last night – but Liam Gallagher stole the show

The former Oasis frontman shared the celebrity special sofa with his Mum and son in aid of Stand Up to Cancer – and viewers were completely won over

Ahead of Friday night’s Gogglebox Celebrity special in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, all the talk was about Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The politician looked relaxed with comedian Jessica Hynes on the Channel 4 show – barring one awkward high five fail – but in the end viewers fell for another leading man: Liam Gallagher.

The former Oasis frontman was on the show with Mum Peggy and son Gene, joining fellow Celebrity Goggleboxers Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Ed Sheeran, Example and Big Narstie.

Another New face this week is Liam, 45 from Manchester – alongside his mum Peggy, and son Gene @liamgallagher #Gogglebox #SU2C pic.twitter.com/hUQAXWq8nC — Channel 4 (@Channel4) November 3, 2017

In 2014 Liam’s brother Noel appeared on the show with Kate Moss, but Liam was keeping it in the family this time round.

Yes brothers and sisters tune into the goggle box tonight 3 generations of the mighty Gallaghers as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 3, 2017

Viewers were impressed by Liam’s style commitment even when sitting back for an evening’s telly.

Even when Liam Gallagher is chilling at home watching the tele with the family he’s still rocking the parka. #Gogglebox — MιcнαєƖ (@MOLEARY92) November 3, 2017

Liam Gallagher one of Britain’s biggest fashion icons and his lads sat there in an Umbro jumper and Asda jeans #Gogglebox — Goose (@mattygoose) November 3, 2017

His thoughts on Blue Planet II with David Attenborough were pretty much spot on too.

liam gallagher just summed up the nations feelings about david attenborough "he's like god isn't he? #Gogglebox — beck (@chxoswalking) November 3, 2017

But the moment when viewers really connected with Liam came when Channel 4 showed a cancer awareness video as part of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

After the film, Liam sat quietly for a moment, before pulling his son in for a playful headlock.

Liam Gallagher's response to that Cancer Awareness Campaign was so touching. Sometimes silence speaks louder than words. #Gogglebox — LAURA MEAD 🌻 (@lauramead) November 3, 2017

Liam Gallagher getting his son in a headlock just then was the purest expression of love i've seen on tv this year. #Gogglebox — Man in the Pub- Mike (@Pub_Bloke) November 3, 2017

Liam Gallagher proper dad hugging his son after that video has pushed me over the edge, am a mess x #Gogglebox — Mads (@maddy_haworth) November 3, 2017

I was already crying. Liam Gallagher hugging his boy after the emotional film was the last straw. Bawled. #gogglebox — Mic Wright ☠️ (@brokenbottleboy) November 3, 2017

A beautiful moment, and a worthwhile cause. Go to the Stand Up To Cancer website to find out how to donate.