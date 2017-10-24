Who should win The Great British Bake Off 2017?

We now know who our final three are but which of them do YOU think deserves to take the Bake Off title?

Well, it’s official. We have our Great British Bake Off 2017 finalists and now we want to know who YOU think deserves to take home the ultimate Star Baker accolade – The Great British Bake Off 2017 title.

Should it be Sophie Faldo, the cool, calm and collected semi-final Star Baker? The 34-year-old former army officer missed out on the chance to defend her national cycling title in order to compete in the Bake Off tent. Her illusion cake remains a series highlight. The champagne bottle in a bucket of ice, was a work of genius, right down to the little ice cubes.

Or perhaps the seemingly unstoppable Steven Carter-Bailey should take the crown? The 34-year-old social media marketing man has been Star Baker three times this series, taking top honours for the first two weeks of the competition before claiming the crown again in Italian week. He’s not managed to do it again since then, but could the Grand Final be his time to shine?

And then there’s 29-year-old health and safety officer Kate Lyon, who only began baking two years ago. She impressed the judges with her Kraken during Bread Week but it was her Salted Bay Caramel Millionaire Shortbreads, as well as a Sticky Toffee Caramel Cake, that brought her Star Baker glory in Caramel Week. Could she hit the Bake Off jackpot using her blacksmith skills?

Cast your vote and have your say!

The Great British Bake Off 2017 final is on Tuesday 31st October at 8pm on Channel 4