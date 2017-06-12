Louise Mitchell has been left reeling on tonight's EastEnders thanks to a rumour started by Walford High's Keegan Baker.

This evening's episode saw bully Keegan humiliated at the school bus stop by Louise's love interest Travis, only to then exact his revenge.

As rehearsals began for the school production, word started to spread that Louise had slept with Keegan at a recent party.

But despite Louise swearing blind that the rumour was a lie, she was left shaken when Keegan appeared able to reveal all about a birthmark on a part of her body that was usually concealed by clothing.

With Louise actually too drunk to remember whether she had sex with Keegan or not, Phil's daughter has been left in a state of turmoil and will be seen tomorrow opening up to Bex about the situation.

By the end of the week, Keegan's claims will continue to have big repercussions that leave Louise in tears. Could the news spell trouble for her fledgling relationship with Travis? Or will she now find herself at the mercy of Madison and Alexandra, who do have a tendency to spot weakness a mile away?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of this week's drama on EastEnders below.

