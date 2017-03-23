Top gear continues this Sunday on BBC2, as presenter Matt LeBlanc welcomes a very familiar face into the studio as the Star in a Reasonably Fast Car. Find out everything you need to know about episode four below.

Who will be presenting?

Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid and Chris Harris will continue their presenting duties. You can find out more about them here.

Who is this week’s guest?

This week rapper Tinie Tempah will be joining the hosts on the Top Gear sofas.

What time is Top Gear on TV?

Top Gear is on 8pm Sunday, BBC2.

Anything else I should know?

Yes, we’ve got plenty of behind-the-scenes insights into the show…