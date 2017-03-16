Idris Elba’s week of content on BBC3, dubbed The Idris Takeover, will feature a range of documentaries, dramas and comedies made by and for young people.

Beginning on 27th March and available on BBC iPlayer and YouTube, the seven days of programming promises to showcase some of the best new and emerging talent in the UK, and will tackle issues like identity, disability, mental health, war and class.

Highlights of The Idris Takeover will include six comedy shorts presented by comedian Romesh Ranganathan, featuring Sharon Horgan, Jack Dee, Russell Howard and more revealing their earliest memories from their comedy careers.

Elba will also star in the drama series Five By Five, a collection of short films from new writers which depict chance encounters questioning identity and changing perceptions.

"There's a part of me in every aspect of this season," said Elba. "Comedy, drama, documentary, sport all made by a truly diverse team both on and off screen.”