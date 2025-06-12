The show follows the ups and downs of three generations of the wealthy Victorian-era Forsyte family, centring on Lewis's Soames and Jolyon, portrayed by Rupert Graves (Sherlock), while McKee featured as Soames's wife Irene.

The series was well-received critically – winning the BAFTA for Best Original Television Music in 2003, while also being nominated for the same award and the Best Production Design gong the following year.

The Netflix arrival of the series, which ran from 2002 to 2003, comes ahead of 5's new adaptation of The Forsyte Saga.

Millie Gibson and Joshua Orpin star in The Forsytes. Sean Gleason/Mammoth Screen/MASTERPIECE

The Forsytes will feature Doctor Who's Millie Gibson, Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy's Josette Simon, Titans' Joshua Orpin and Baby Reindeer's Tom Durant-Pritchard.

A release date has not yet been revealed for the 5 adaptation.

The Forsyte Saga is streaming on ITVX and Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

