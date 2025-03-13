The synopsis, courtesy of 5, reads: "Sticklers for tradition and status, the older Forsytes prize duty and reputation above all else, whilst the younger members rail against the rigidity of family expectations.

"The question of who will take over the family firm puts Soames Forsyte and his cousin Jolyon in conflict just as their lives are turned upside down by the arrival of two remarkable women.

"Ultimately, each Forsyte family member grapples with the same dilemma – is it better to be ruled by the head or the heart?"

Gibson will appear as dancer Irene Heron, who wins the heart of the ambitious young Soames Forsyte (played by Titans alum Joshua Orpin), seen in a first-look photo at the top of the page on what appears to be their wedding day.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The younger generation of Forsytes also includes Danny Griffin (Fate: The Winx Saga) as the bohemian Jolyon Jnr and Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey: A New Era) as his status-driven wife Frances.

The family matriarch, Ann, will be played by BAFTA winner Francesca Annis (Showtrial), while True Blood's Stephen Moyer and The Morning Show's Jack Davenport play her sons, Jolyon Snr and James respectively.

Eleanor Tomlinson (One Day) also features as Jolyon Jnr's first love Louisa Byrne, along with Tom Durant-Pritchard (Baby Reindeer) as James's son-in-law Monty Dartie and Josette Simon (Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy) as heiress Ellen Parker Barrington – a friend of the Forsytes.

Rounding out the cast are Jamie Flatters (Avatar: The Way of Water) as architect Philip Bosinney, Owen Igiehon (Disclaimer) as lawyer Isaac Cole, and Susan Hampshire (Monarch of the Glen) as Lady Carteret.

Hampshire is a particularly notable addition for fans of the material as she famously played Fleur Forsyte in the BBC's 1967 adaptation of the story, making this a belated return almost six decades later.

Susan Hampshire and Eric Porter in 1967's The Forsyte Saga. Harry Dempster/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Directors Meenu Gaur (Murder Is Easy) and Annetta Laufer (Get Millie Black) are behind the camera, while The Long Shadow producer Sarah Lewis also attached.

Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor of Drama at 5, said: "We are excited to give The Forsytes its UK home on 5. This lavish new adaptation is a great addition to our rich portfolio of period dramas.

"With a stellar cast, stunning production, and rich ensemble of characters, it has all the components our audience loves."

Damien Timmer, Chief Creative Officer at production company Mammoth Screen, commented: "It’s been a joy working with Debbie Horsfield and our magnificent cast on series 1 of The Forsytes for Masterpiece on PBS.

"We're thrilled UK viewers are going to be able to watch it on 5, which has become such a destination for drama audiences. Let the saga commence!"

Susanne Simpson, Head of Scripted Content and Executive Producer at Masterpiece, added: "With brilliant actors and an amazing crew, Mammoth Screen has created a sumptuous reimagining of a classic that will delight audiences around the world."

The Forsytes is coming soon to 5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Ad

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.