Pole vault superstar Mondo Duplantis, long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall, and 800m star Emmanuel Wanyonyi all topped the podium in Paris and will take to either track or field on Sunday.

Elsewhere, the three fastest 400m hurdlers in history – Olympic champion Rai Benjamin, world record-holder Karsten Warholm, and Diamond League champion Alison dos Santos – will do battle again.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to watching the athletics at Diamond League Stockholm 2025 on TV and online.

Diamond League Stockholm 2025 on TV and live stream

Diamond League Stockholm takes place on Sunday 15th June 2025.

Coverage of Diamond League Stockholm will be shown live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The broadcast will start at 5pm UK time and run for two hours until the end of the meet.

Diamond League Stockholm 2025 TV schedule

All UK time. BBC coverage starts at 5pm and runs until 7pm.

4:16pm - High Jump Women

4:17pm - Pole Vault Men

5:04pm - 400m Hurdles Women

5:13pm - 200m Men

5:20pm - 3000m Women

5:23pm - Long Jump Women

5:39pm - 100m Hurdles Women

5:48pm - 800m Men

5:55pm - Discus Throw Men

6pm - 400m Women

6:09pm - 5000m Men

6:31pm - 800m Women

6:42pm - 100m Women

6:52pm - 400m Hurdles

