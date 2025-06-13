Bath, who finished the season top of the table, outclassed West Country rivals Bristol in the play-off semi-final to book their place at Twickenham, where they will be the favourites to beat Premiership Rugby's most successful side.

Leicester have won a record 11 titles and are back in the big game after Adam Radwan's double helped them edge out Sale Sharks last weekend.

The Tigers will be desperate to spoil Bath's party and ensure that they can bid a proper goodbye to some key figures.

Saturday's final will be the last game for retiring club legends Dan Cole and Ben Youngs, as well as coach Michael Cheika, fly-half Handre Pollard, and hooker Julian Montoya.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bath v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Bath v Leicester?

Bath v Leicester will take place on Saturday 14th June 2025.

The game takes place at Twickenham, the 82,000-capacity home of English rugby.

What time is kick-off?

Bath v Leicester will kick off at 3pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Bath v Leicester on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 1:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Bath v Leicester online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.