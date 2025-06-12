However, tonight's episode will be broadcast at a later time of 10:05pm and run for 65 minutes to 11:10pm.

The synopsis for episode 7 of Taskmaster season 19 reads, "Rosie Ramsey reveals a talent for trotting. Mathew Baynton spectacularly forfeits any remaining dignity, and in a not-unrelated event, Alex Horne's shoes are doused in yoghurt."

Fatiha El-Ghorri, Jason Mantzoukas and Stevie Martin are the other contestants on the show, which is presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne.

Taskmaster's Greg Davies and Alex Horne. Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

The schedule change is due to the coverage of England's first game of the U21 Euros, which begins at 7:30pm with kick-off at 8pm.

The Young Lions head out to Slovakia as the defending champions and will fancy their chances of getting their hands on the trophy again, given their star-studded squad.

High-profile names such as Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri, Tottenham's Archie Gray, Liverpool's Jarell Quansah, and Man City's James McAtee are part of the U21s group, which is likely a factor in Channel 4's decision to show every England game live throughout the tournament.

Lee Carsley's side face Slovenia at 5pm on Sunday 15th June and Germany at 8pm on Wednesday 18th June, with the top two sides from Group B set to qualify for the knockout stages.

Other games will be shown live on 4seven while every fixture will be available online via Channel 4 On Demand or YouTube.

The first six episodes of Taskmaster season 19 are available to watch on Channel 4.com.

