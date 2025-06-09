Liam Delap has withdrawn from the squad after signing for Chelsea and being required by them to play in the revamped Club World Cup.

Jobe Bellingham may also be withdrawn imminently from the squad once his move from Sunderland to Dortmund is completed.

There's still plenty of talent among the ranks, however. Arsenal superstar Ethan Nwaneri, Spurs' Archie Gray and Liverpool duo Harvey Elliot and Jarrell Quansah are all in the squad.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete England squad list for the U21 Euros.

England U21 Euros squad 2025

Goalkeepers

James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea)

Tommy Simkin (Stoke City)

Defenders

Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse)

Ronnie Edwards (Southampton)

CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley)

Tino Livramento (Newcastle United)

Brooke Norton Cuffy (Genoa)

Jarell Quansah (Liverpool)

Midfielders

Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest)

Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland)

Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur)

Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough)

Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Tyler Morton (Liverpool)

Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth)

Forwards

Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town)

Sam Iling Jnr (Aston Villa)

James McAtee (Manchester City)

Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

Jonathan Rowe (Marseille)

Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City)

Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion) will travel as an additional training player.

