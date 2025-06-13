To match the extraordinary vibe going into the competition, 5 has confirmed its tremendously eclectic line-up of presenters, pundits and commentators set to bring us all the action.

We have a World Cup-winning Brazilian megastar, a Serie A master from the '90s golden age, a forgotten former Liverpool defender and a Chelsea cult hero among the list, which also contains a host of English Football League icons. And we are absolutely all over it.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of presenters, commentators and pundits on 5 at the Club World Cup.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

Presenters

Ade Oladipo

Kelly Somers

Olivia Buzaglo

James Richardson

Pundits

John Obi Mikel

Sami Khedira

Ronaldo

Shay Given

Callum Wilson

Kleberson

Christian Vieri

Mamadou Sakho

Lianne Sanderson

Conor McNamara

Rich Wolfenden

Dan O’Hagan

Mike Minay

Pete Odgers

Brandon Smith

Joe Speight

Jess Charman

Andros Townsend

Michael Brown

Brad Friedel

Rob Green

Danny Higginbotham

Don Hutchison

Jonas Olsson

Anita Asante

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.