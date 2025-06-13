Club World Cup 2025 presenters on 5: Meet the TV pundits and commentators
The full list of presenters, experts and commentators set to guide us through the Club World Cup 2025 across 5 coverage.
We're going to attempt to pen this article while processing the image of Danny Higginbotham handing back to Ronaldo – R9 – in a 5 studio for the Club World Cup 2025.
It's fair to say few people truly know what to expect from this tournament. Nobody asked for it, few truly want it, but we all know we're going to be glued to Inter Milan versus the Urawa Red Diamonds by the end of the group stage. Resistance is futile.
To match the extraordinary vibe going into the competition, 5 has confirmed its tremendously eclectic line-up of presenters, pundits and commentators set to bring us all the action.
We have a World Cup-winning Brazilian megastar, a Serie A master from the '90s golden age, a forgotten former Liverpool defender and a Chelsea cult hero among the list, which also contains a host of English Football League icons. And we are absolutely all over it.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of presenters, commentators and pundits on 5 at the Club World Cup.
Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today
Club World Cup 2025 presenters, pundits and commentators on 5
Presenters
- Ade Oladipo
- Kelly Somers
- Olivia Buzaglo
- James Richardson
Pundits
- John Obi Mikel
- Sami Khedira
- Ronaldo
- Shay Given
- Callum Wilson
- Kleberson
- Christian Vieri
- Mamadou Sakho
- Lianne Sanderson
Commentators
- Conor McNamara
- Rich Wolfenden
- Dan O’Hagan
- Mike Minay
- Pete Odgers
- Brandon Smith
- Joe Speight
- Jess Charman
Co-commentators
- Andros Townsend
- Michael Brown
- Brad Friedel
- Rob Green
- Danny Higginbotham
- Don Hutchison
- Jonas Olsson
- Anita Asante
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.