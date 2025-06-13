How to get David Byrne tickets as Ticketmaster sale goes live for UK tour
Spending An Evening with David Byrne certainly sounds like a Once in a Lifetime opportunity.
Born in Scotland and raised in Maryland, David Byrne is well-known as the frontman for the supremely popular new wave group Talking Heads, the group behind hits like Psycho Killer and Burning Down the House.
Byrne has also been carving out his own solo path, with a career that spans music, filmmaking and performance art, with plenty of well-known collaborators from St Vincent to Brian Eno.
David Byrne's latest endeavour is his new album Who Is the Sky?, which will be released on 5th September 2025.
For the chance to see Byrne's new material, as well as some old favourites, live, here's how you can get tickets to one of his nine shows on his 2026 UK tour.
Buy David Byrne tickets at Ticketmaster
What are David Byrne's UK tour dates and venues?
David Byrne is making nine stops on his 2026 tour; here's a full list of dates and venues:
- 2nd March 2026 — Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff
- 3rd March 2026 — London, Eventim Apollo
- 4th March 2026 — London, Eventim Apollo
- 6th March 2026 — Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 7th March 2026 — Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 9th March 2026 — Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester
- 10th March 2026 — Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester
- 13th March 2026 — Dublin, 3Arena
- 15th March 2026 — London, Eventim Apollo
When do David Byrne UK tour tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 13th June.
What are David Byrne's ticket prices?
While all official ticket prices haven't yet been revealed for each gig, Glasgow tickets have been confirmed ranging from £42.25 to £180.
How to get David Byrne tickets
Be sure to log on to the Ticketmaster website bright and early – we'd suggest at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of securing tickets to the date of your choice.
Tickets are also available at Live Nation where there may be lower demand than Ticketmaster.
If you want any more tips, here's how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and how to get cheap concert tickets.