David Byrne's latest endeavour is his new album Who Is the Sky?, which will be released on 5th September 2025.

For the chance to see Byrne's new material, as well as some old favourites, live, here's how you can get tickets to one of his nine shows on his 2026 UK tour.

Buy David Byrne tickets at Ticketmaster

David Byrne is making nine stops on his 2026 tour; here's a full list of dates and venues:

When do David Byrne UK tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 13th June.

What are David Byrne's ticket prices?

While all official ticket prices haven't yet been revealed for each gig, Glasgow tickets have been confirmed ranging from £42.25 to £180.

How to get David Byrne tickets

Be sure to log on to the Ticketmaster website bright and early – we'd suggest at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale to be in with the best chance of securing tickets to the date of your choice.

Tickets are also available at Live Nation where there may be lower demand than Ticketmaster.

If you want any more tips, here's how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and how to get cheap concert tickets.