Larsson has gone on to become a pop powerhouse and a staple on the charts over the past few years, with songs like Symphony with Clean Bandit and Lush Life becoming summertime classics.

Now she's announced the release of a brand-new album Midnight Sun, which will be coming out on 26th September, featuring the singles Pretty Ugly and Midnight Sun.

Here's how you can be in with the chance to see her live in the UK this November.

Zara Larsson will be heading to three venues across the UK and Ireland in November 2025; here's a full list:

5th November 2025 — OVO Arena, Wembley, London

7th November 2025 — 3Arena, Dublin

9th November 2025 — O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester, Manchester

When do Zara Larsson tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 13th June.

Zara Larsson UK tour pre-sale

If you fancy getting your hands on tickets earlier, you can do just that thanks to a number of pre-sales.

Here's a full list, along with which shows they're applicable to:

Album pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 10th June until 9am on Friday 13th June at 9am): London, Dublin, Manchester

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 11th June until 9am on Friday 13th June at 9am): London, Manchester

Artist pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 11th June until 9am on Friday 13th June at 9am): London, Dublin, Manchester

Promoter pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 11th June until 9am on Friday 13th June at 9am): Dublin

Three+ pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 11th June until 9am on Friday 13th June at 9am): Dublin

Spotify pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 12th June until 9am on Friday 13th June at 9am): London, Dublin, Manchester

Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 12th June until 9am on Friday 13th June at 9am): London, Manchester

How to get Zara Larsson tickets

To be in with the best chance of securing tickets to the show of your choice, be sure to head online bright and early, at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.

Having your Ticketmaster login details to hand is essential to make sure you don't have any delays at checkout. Check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue for more tips and tricks.

You can also head to alternative ticketing sites like Live Nation and AXS, where there may be lower demand for tickets.

