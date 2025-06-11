Well, the show is now set to be re-released with a newly recorded introduction from the Doctor Who legend as a special edition Blu-Ray

Announcing the news, AUK Studios said in a statement: "Tales of Aesop features retellings of classic stories told with simple hand puppets with solid wooden heads.

"Children are introduced to Hubert Hare, Cedric Tortoise, Ferdy Fox, Becky Bird and a colourful cast of animals, all of whom bring these tales to life in a fun and accessible way."

Not only will it feature Baker's new introduction, it will also include a retrospective look at the programme from Baker himself, which is only exclusive to this special edition.

There's no denying just how much of a fan-favourite Baker is, with the 91-year-old continuing to have one of the most recognisable voices in the business.

TV fans will know Baker for being the longest-serving Doctor in Doctor Who history, reprising his iconic role in various audio adventures, but he has also had roles in the likes of Medics, Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased) and Monarch of the Glen.

More recently, Baker was appointed an MBE for services to television in the latest New Year's Honours list and celebrated his birthday in January with a fitting TARDIS cake.

Baker's reign as the Doctor continues to impact the sci-fi series, with the most recent season of Doctor Who including a fun reference to his 1974/5 story Robot.

As for now, fans of Baker can enjoy some of his audio action in Tales of Aesop, which is set to be a heartwarming family-friendly retelling of the classic tales.

You can pre-order your special edition Blu-Ray of Tales of Aesop today from AUK Direct.

