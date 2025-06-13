Leinster, who have eight league titles to their name but have not won the final since the URC era began in 2021, finished top of the table and scored six tries on their way to an impressive semi-final victory over holders Glasgow Warriors.

The Bulls, the most successful club in South African rugby, ended the season second and booked their place in the final by overpowering their compatriots, the Sharks.

While Leinster have never lost a game at Croke Park, they have come unstuck against Saturday's opponents in the play-offs in two of the last three years.

That will only add to the sense of occasion for the heavyweight clash between two of the sport's big clubs.

When is Leinster v Bulls?

Leinster v Bulls will take place on Saturday 14th June 2025.

The game takes place at Croke Park, the 80,000-capacity spiritual home of Gaelic sports in Dublin.

What time is kick-off?

Leinster v Bulls will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Leinster v Bulls on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports from 4pm.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Leinster v Bulls online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

