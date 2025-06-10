The seven-day consolidated figures are in for The Reality War, which received an overnight viewership of 2.2 million and has seen a significant boost in the last week to a consolidated figure of 3,436,000 viewers, as per Barb.

The figures are significantly up from the previous week's episode, Wish World, which saw 2,856,000 viewers across the week, which is likely to have gone up in the weeks since its release.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

As for the future of Doctor Who, that is still uncertain, with a potential season 16 not yet confirmed.

However, the latest season finale pulled out all the stops to be a memorable one, with Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker making a surprise return as she popped in to offer some advice.

And the pair shared a wholesome moment in which Gatwa's Time Lord said to Whittaker's: "I love you, Doctor."

"I should say that to Yaz," Thirteen realised. "You never do," Fifteen replied. "But she knows."

With plenty of surprises thrown in for audiences, many are at the edge of their seats to find out if the story continues...

