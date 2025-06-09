Elsewhere, Jodie Burrage and Sonay Kartal begin their singles campaigns on Andy Murray Arena.

There are a number of British interests to keep an eye on over the coming days, with Boulter, Raducanu and Burrage among the Brits hoping to go long.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Queen's Club Championships 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Queen's Club Championships 2025 order of play – Monday 9th June

All UK time.

Andy Murray Arena

Petra Kvitova (CZE) v Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Daria Kasatkina (AUS) v [WC] Sonay Kartal (GBR)

[WC] Jodie Burrage (GBR) v (8) Amanda Anisimova (USA)

(6) Karolina Muchova (CZE) v [Q] Maddison Inglis (AUS)

Court 1

Leylah Fernandez (CAN) v [Q] Tatjana Maria (GER)

Xinyu Jiang (CHN) / Fang-Hsien Wu (TPE) v Katie Boulter (GBR) / Emma Raducanu (GBR)

Donna Vekic (CRO) v [Q] Anastasia Zakharova (—)

Court 5

Storm Hunter (AUS) / Desirae Krawczyk (USA) v Hao-Ching Chan (TPE) / Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

(4) Asia Muhammad (USA) / Demi Schuurs (NED) v Yifan Xu (CHN) / Zhaoxuan Yang (CHN)

Queen's Club Championships 2025 schedule

All UK time.

WTA 500 singles (women)

First round: Monday 9th – Tuesday 10th June

Second round: Wednesday 11th – Thursday 12th June

Quarter-finals: Friday 13th June

Semi-finals: Saturday 14th June

Final: Sunday 15th June

ATP 500 singles (men)

First round: Monday 16th – Tuesday 17th June

Second round: Wednesday 18th – Thursday 19th June

Quarter-finals: Friday 20th June

Semi-finals: Saturday 21st June

Final: Sunday 22nd June

