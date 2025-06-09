Queen's Club Championships 2025 order of play today: Full schedule – Monday 9th June
We've rounded up the full Queen's Club Championships 2025 schedule and order of play today.
The first women's event at the Queen's Club Championships in more than 50 years has kicked off in West Kensington today.
Monday's play will see British No. 1 Katie Boulter and former British No. 1 Emma Raducanu team up in the doubles competition.
Elsewhere, Jodie Burrage and Sonay Kartal begin their singles campaigns on Andy Murray Arena.
There are a number of British interests to keep an eye on over the coming days, with Boulter, Raducanu and Burrage among the Brits hoping to go long.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Queen's Club Championships 2025, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.
Queen's Club Championships 2025 order of play – Monday 9th June
All UK time.
Andy Murray Arena
- Petra Kvitova (CZE) v Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)
- Daria Kasatkina (AUS) v [WC] Sonay Kartal (GBR)
- [WC] Jodie Burrage (GBR) v (8) Amanda Anisimova (USA)
- (6) Karolina Muchova (CZE) v [Q] Maddison Inglis (AUS)
Court 1
- Leylah Fernandez (CAN) v [Q] Tatjana Maria (GER)
- Xinyu Jiang (CHN) / Fang-Hsien Wu (TPE) v Katie Boulter (GBR) / Emma Raducanu (GBR)
- Donna Vekic (CRO) v [Q] Anastasia Zakharova (—)
Court 5
- Storm Hunter (AUS) / Desirae Krawczyk (USA) v Hao-Ching Chan (TPE) / Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)
- (4) Asia Muhammad (USA) / Demi Schuurs (NED) v Yifan Xu (CHN) / Zhaoxuan Yang (CHN)
Queen's Club Championships 2025 schedule
All UK time.
WTA 500 singles (women)
- First round: Monday 9th – Tuesday 10th June
- Second round: Wednesday 11th – Thursday 12th June
- Quarter-finals: Friday 13th June
- Semi-finals: Saturday 14th June
- Final: Sunday 15th June
ATP 500 singles (men)
- First round: Monday 16th – Tuesday 17th June
- Second round: Wednesday 18th – Thursday 19th June
- Quarter-finals: Friday 20th June
- Semi-finals: Saturday 21st June
- Final: Sunday 22nd June
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.