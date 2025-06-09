Queen's Club Championships 2025 TV channel and live stream: How to watch live coverage
Check out our comprehensive guide on how to watch the Queen's Club Championships 2025, including TV channel and live stream details.
Tennis turns from shades of orange to green as the clay-court season gives way to a summer out on the lawn.
Queen's Club hosts its traditional warm-up to Wimbledon with a twist this year as a WTA 500 event leads the way.
It is the first women's tournament here in over 50 years, meaning the venue in West Kensington will be taken over for two back-to-back weeks with the men to follow.
In the women's tournament, Zheng Qinwen is the top seed, with Madison Keys and Emma Navarro trailing in her wake.
British No. 1 Katie Boulter is among the draw, while Heather Watson qualified for the event. Emma Raducanu, Jodie Burrage, Sonay Kartal and Fran Jones were all handed wildcards.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Queen's Club Championships 2025 tennis tournament.
Queen's Club Championships 2025 on TV and live stream in UK
You can watch the Queen's Club Championships 2025 live on BBC from Monday 9th June 2025 until Sunday 22nd June 2025.
Coverage begins around 1pm UK time on either BBC One or BBC Two. Check our TV Guide for the specific channel and time each day.
Alternatively, every session to be shown on BBC will also be live streamed via BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Red Button.
iPlayer can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.