It is the first women's tournament here in over 50 years, meaning the venue in West Kensington will be taken over for two back-to-back weeks with the men to follow.

In the women's tournament, Zheng Qinwen is the top seed, with Madison Keys and Emma Navarro trailing in her wake.

British No. 1 Katie Boulter is among the draw, while Heather Watson qualified for the event. Emma Raducanu, Jodie Burrage, Sonay Kartal and Fran Jones were all handed wildcards.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Queen's Club Championships 2025 tennis tournament.

Queen's Club Championships 2025 on TV and live stream in UK

You can watch the Queen's Club Championships 2025 live on BBC from Monday 9th June 2025 until Sunday 22nd June 2025.

Coverage begins around 1pm UK time on either BBC One or BBC Two. Check our TV Guide for the specific channel and time each day.

Alternatively, every session to be shown on BBC will also be live streamed via BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Red Button.

iPlayer can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

