All 32 teams will convene across 12 stadiums in 11 different cities spread across one country.

Where is the Club World Cup 2025 held?

The Club World Cup 2025 will be held in the United States of America.

It will serve as ideal preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026, to be staged in Canada, Mexico and the US.

Many of the stadiums will be used next summer, giving officials and fans a taste of the international tournament to come.

Club World Cup 2025 host cities and stadiums

The opening game will be staged at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, while the final will be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey – home to the New York Giants and New York Jets NFL teams.

Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Charlotte, TQL Stadium

Cincinnati, Bank of America Stadium

Los Angeles, Rose Bowl Stadium

Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Nashville, GEODIS Park

New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

Orlando, Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Inter&Co Stadium

Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

Seattle, Lumen Field

Washington DC, Audi Field

