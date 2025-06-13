Where is the Club World Cup 2025 held? Stadiums and host cities
We bring you all the information about where the Club World Cup 2025 will be held, including host country, cities and the stadiums.
There's nothing quite like a one-nation football tournament with its own stamp, own style and own image.
The newly-revamped Club World Cup will hopefully benefit from all of those attributes thanks to its location in 2025.
All 32 teams will convene across 12 stadiums in 11 different cities spread across one country.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the location of the Club World Cup 2025.
Where is the Club World Cup 2025 held?
The Club World Cup 2025 will be held in the United States of America.
It will serve as ideal preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026, to be staged in Canada, Mexico and the US.
Many of the stadiums will be used next summer, giving officials and fans a taste of the international tournament to come.
Club World Cup 2025 host cities and stadiums
The opening game will be staged at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, while the final will be held at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey – home to the New York Giants and New York Jets NFL teams.
- Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Charlotte, TQL Stadium
- Cincinnati, Bank of America Stadium
- Los Angeles, Rose Bowl Stadium
- Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
- Nashville, GEODIS Park
- New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
- Orlando, Camping World Stadium
- Orlando, Inter&Co Stadium
- Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
- Seattle, Lumen Field
- Washington DC, Audi Field
