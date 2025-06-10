Peppa Pig writer's new kids' series My Friend Maisy is coming to Sky
Say hello to Maisy and her friends.
Sky Kids is bringing a beloved book character to life in a brand new 2D animated pre-school series, My Friend Maisy.
Based on the bestselling books by Lucy Cousins, My Friend Maisy will be brought to life by Peppa Pig writer Matilda Tristram, offering fans worldwide a chance to hear her talk, giggle and sing for the very first time, along with her friends Tallulah, Eddie, Charley and Cyril.
The official announcement reads: "From flying a rocket to the moon and sliding down rainbows, to fixing cars in her garage and meeting stripey zebras, Maisy shows that with curiosity and kindness, anything is possible."
Lucy Murphy, Director of Kids Content at Sky, said: "Maisy is such a loved classic book character and we’re so excited to be working with BBC Studios, Trustbridge Entertainment and Lucy Cousins to bring her to life in a contemporary way for Sky Kids families.
"With a real sense of joy in every episode, My Friend Maisy is the perfect blend of fun and adventure for young viewers."
Cousins has been publishing Maisy books since the 1990s, and it's not the first time the popular mouse has made her way to screens, with an animated series based on her adventures originally airing on CITV in 1999.
Managing Director of BBC Studios Kids & Family, Cecilia Persson, added: "This vibrant new series embraces the legacy of Lucy Cousins’s books with their bold illustrations, quirky humour and charm while pushing the boundaries of classic preschool storytelling, inviting children to enjoy Maisy like never before."
The series was initially announced last year by the BBC, with My Friend Maisy being a co-production between BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions and Trustbridge Entertainment.
My Friend Maisy will premiere on Sky Kids in 2026.
Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.