The official announcement reads: "From flying a rocket to the moon and sliding down rainbows, to fixing cars in her garage and meeting stripey zebras, Maisy shows that with curiosity and kindness, anything is possible."

Lucy Murphy, Director of Kids Content at Sky, said: "Maisy is such a loved classic book character and we’re so excited to be working with BBC Studios, Trustbridge Entertainment and Lucy Cousins to bring her to life in a contemporary way for Sky Kids families.

"With a real sense of joy in every episode, My Friend Maisy is the perfect blend of fun and adventure for young viewers."

Cousins has been publishing Maisy books since the 1990s, and it's not the first time the popular mouse has made her way to screens, with an animated series based on her adventures originally airing on CITV in 1999.

Managing Director of BBC Studios Kids & Family, Cecilia Persson, added: "This vibrant new series embraces the legacy of Lucy Cousins’s books with their bold illustrations, quirky humour and charm while pushing the boundaries of classic preschool storytelling, inviting children to enjoy Maisy like never before."

The series was initially announced last year by the BBC, with My Friend Maisy being a co-production between BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions and Trustbridge Entertainment.

My Friend Maisy will premiere on Sky Kids in 2026.

