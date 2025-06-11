Two years since the trip and the submersible's implosion, Netflix has released a documentary which raises questions about the harrowing incident as it traces the events and decisions that ended in disaster.

"The greatest tragedy, and what I hope audiences come to understand, is how this disaster was completely avoidable," claimed director Mark Monroe.

Read on to learn more about the submersible and its implosion, which still has the world talking.

What was the Titan submersible?

The Titan, previously named Cyclops 2, was a submersible created by US underwater-tourism company OceanGate.

Part of its focus was ferrying people to the Titanic wreck, which was roughly 3,800 metres below sea level.

Stockton Rush. alazs Gardi © 2025/Courtesy of Netflix

What caused the Titan submersible implosion?

There is no definitive answer yet as to why the submersible imploded, but experts have suggested that the implosion was a result of intense water pressure.

Investigations into the Titan implosion began soon after the incident, with the United States Coast Guard and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada both launching inquiries.

At the time of writing, a final report into how the submersible imploded is yet to be released.

Upon the vessel going missing, a four-day search and rescue mission began. In the following weeks, an underwater vehicle discovered debris from the Titan at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean.

The implosion resulted in the deaths of all five passengers on board. As explained at the end of the documentary, no criminal charges have been filed in connection with the implosion.

In July 2023, OceanGate announced it had fully ceased "all exploration and commercial operations".

In a statement last month, OceanGate told BBC News: "We again offer our deepest condolences to the families of those who died on June 18, 2023, and to all those impacted by the tragic accident.

"Since the tragedy occurred, OceanGate permanently wound down its operations and focused its resources on fully cooperating with the investigations. It would be inappropriate to respond further while we await the agencies' reports."

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster is available to watch on Netflix now.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.