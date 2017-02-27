As the great and the good of Hollywood grace the Oscars red carpet at tonight's ceremony, you may notice that a number of A-listers are sporting a blue ribbon pinned onto their designer threads.

The accessory represents their support of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and was adopted by celebrities at last night's Independent Spirit Awards as well as the pinnacle of the season – this evening's Academy Awards.

The ACLU supports the rights and civil liberties guaranteed by the Constitution to everyone in the United States and the ribbon is part of an initiative – Stand with ACLU – which, according to the organisation, reached out to all the major nominees ahead of the ceremony to request their participation.

The ACLU has worked for nearly 100 years to defend and protect individual rights and liberties and has been especially busy in the year that Donald Trump was elected the new US president.

Among the celebrities who showed their support on the Oscars red carpet were Ruth Negga, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karlie Kloss and director Barry Jenkins:

Lin Manuel Miranda and his mum on the red carpet

Karlie Kloss pins her blue ribbon on her gown

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins on the red carpet