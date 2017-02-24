Eeriness abounds when Dane DeHaan's hotshot executive is sent to a remote spa in the Swiss Alps to fetch his AWOL boss but then ends up receiving some unorthodox treatment himself. This murky mystery is a bit on the lengthy side but the visuals, the haunting German locations and an excursion into Marathon Man territory should stay long in the memory.

The story of the terrorist attack on the 2013 Boston marathon is the sort of material ripe for a TV-movie makeover, but Mark Wahlberg and his Lone Survivor director Peter Berg serve up a harder-hitting Hollywood version of the atrocity and the subsequent manhunt. A suitably earnest-looking cast includes Kevin Bacon, John Goodman and Supergirl star Melissa Benoit.

This documentary portrait of George Best, Manchester United's prodigal (and profligate) son, is a bittersweet but important reminder of how astonishing sporting ability can be brought low by addiction and fame. Best pioneered the soccer superstar lifestyle - the good, the bad and the ugly. Prospective superstars take note.

