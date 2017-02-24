A CURE FOR WELLNESS ★★★

Eeriness abounds when Dane DeHaan's hotshot executive is sent to a remote spa in the Swiss Alps to fetch his AWOL boss but then ends up receiving some unorthodox treatment himself. This murky mystery is a bit on the lengthy side but the visuals, the haunting German locations and an excursion into Marathon Man territory should stay long in the memory. 

PATRIOTS DAY ★★★

The story of the terrorist attack on the 2013 Boston marathon is the sort of material ripe for a TV-movie makeover, but Mark Wahlberg and his Lone Survivor director Peter Berg serve up a harder-hitting Hollywood version of the atrocity and the subsequent manhunt. A suitably earnest-looking cast includes Kevin Bacon, John Goodman and Supergirl star Melissa Benoit.  

BEST ★★★★

This documentary portrait of George Best, Manchester United's prodigal (and profligate) son, is a bittersweet but important reminder of how astonishing sporting ability can be brought low by addiction and fame. Best pioneered the soccer superstar lifestyle - the good, the bad and the ugly. Prospective superstars take note. 

ALSO RELEASED THIS WEEK

BITTER HARVEST ★★

THE FITS ★★★★

IT'S ONLY THE END OF THE WORLD ★★

SHUT IN ★★

SWEET DREAMS ★★

 

