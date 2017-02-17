EastEnders has denied claims Danny Dyer has quit the show.

Reports in The Sun today claim the star had been forced by producers to take an immediate break from his role as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter after displaying “worrying behaviour” in public recently.

But in a statement just released, a BBC spokesperson said: "Danny is on a short break from EastEnders. This was not enforced by bosses nor has he quit the show."

As one of the most popular stars of the soap, Danny’s character Mick is central to current storylines including the collapse of on-screen son Lee’s marriage to Whitney, and the possibility the Carter family could lose The Queen Vic following evil Aunt Babe’s antics.

EastEnders have not confirmed how long the break is for, with insiders predicting it could be “a number of weeks – everyone is determined to get him back to his best.”

