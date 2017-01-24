The full list of nominess for the 89th Academy Awards(that's the Oscar shortlist to you and me) is to be revealed today, and there'll be a wide range of films and famous faces vying to get their hands on one of cinema's most prestigious paperweights.

Damien Chazelle's old-school Hollywood musical La La Land is the one to beat this year, with nominations expected across the board for Best Picture, Best Director and in the acting categories, while Casey Affleck's performance in weepie Manchester by the Sea is considered a lock for a Best Actor nod.

Elsewhere we can probably expect nominations for Moonlight, Nocturnal Animals, Arrival, Hidden Figures, Fences, Lion and Hell or High Water, with wild cards like Jackie (with Natalie Portman in the title role), Martin Scorsese's Silence and WWII drama Hacksaw Ridge also in with a shot at glory.

At 1.18pm GMT a collection of former Oscar winners (including Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson and Ken Watanabe) will announce the shortlist and you can find out who the lucky contenders as they're revealed right here...

BEST PICTURE

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST ACTOR

BEST ACTRESS

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

BEST DOCUMENTARY

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

BEST LIVE-ACTION SHORT

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

BEST FILM EDITING

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

BEST SOUND EDITING

BEST SOUND MIXING

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

The 89th Academy Awards will take place on the 26th February