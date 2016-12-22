Nelson Mandela, the newly elected first black President of South Africa, pushed open the heavy steel door and ushered me in. “You first, Mark,” he said. “After all, I have seen it plenty of times before.”

I walked in to the prison cell that had been his home for 18 years. It was tiny, barely six feet square, with a mattress, a pillow, a small table and a metal bucket in the corner.

Mandela was a big man. “When I lay down, I could feel the wall with my feet and my head grazed the concrete at the other side,” he said. And then he laughed. “But it is my fault. I shouldn’t be so tall.”

It was typical Mandela. Funny, self-effacing and illustrative of a total lack of bitterness or recrimination.

Mandela had invited me and a camera team to accompany him on a trip back to the prison where he was incarcerated on Robben Island. It was just one extraordinary moment among many during 30 years at ITN; three decades when I was privileged enough to witness some of the most momentous events of our time, and meet some of the most remarkable people.

When I took over from Sir Trevor McDonald on News at Ten he had two very simple pieces of advice for me: never take the lift down to the studio, because “one evening you will be in it when it gets stuck”, and then, more seriously, “Always remember that people are inviting you into their homes. It is their choice, there is an off button.” And of course he is right.

The obvious truth about covering news is that you never know what is coming next. One moment it can be uplifting, hopeful and optimistic, the next you can be plunged into utter bleakness and depravity.

For me, 1994 was one such year. In April I watched as millions of black South Africans voted for the first time in their lives. I will never forget how they queued from before dawn, long lines of people desperate to exercise their democratic right after decades oppressed by the brutal apartheid regime.

How they stood patiently in line in for hour after hour for the prize of putting an inked thumb on a ballot paper carrying the name and face of a black man for the very first time.

It was one of the most inspiring of days. Millions of people freeing themselves from tyranny, calmly, peacefully and with real hope. And yet, on the same continent at the very same time the most appalling story was unfolding.

Several hundred thousand people murdered and mutilated in a matter of weeks in Rwanda as tribal violence spiralled into a genocide that tore that beautiful country apart.

I remember it as if it was yesterday… the day I came across the most appalling scene I have ever witnessed. As we approached the village church in a pretty glade on a green hillside it was a picture of sunlit serenity.

But then we got close. Villagers had told us there had been a massacre but nothing could adequately prepare us for what we saw. It was the stench that hit us first. It was overwhelming.

Then we noticed the brightly coloured clothing scattered outside and across the pews inside. And then the bodies. So many bodies, sprawled grotesquely throughout the church.

They were mainly women and children, hacked to death with machetes in a place they sought sanctuary. Hundreds had been slaughtered. It was the Rwandan genocide in all its hideous horror.

We filmed for a few minutes and then we left, driving back to the capital Kigali in silence.

Usually I found it relatively easy to push bad stuff out of my mind. Not that. Not Rwanda. Not those butchered children and babies. I still have flashbacks. It is the one story I have never been able to push aside.

Mark Austin returning to Rwanda in 2014

In 30 years so much has changed; most of all, of course, the technology. It has transformed the role of the news anchor. Suddenly the development of ever more small, compact, transportable satellite dishes meant that within hours I could be presenting News at Ten from almost anywhere on the planet.

My then boss Deborah Turness, a brilliant Editor of ITV News, never short of an outlandish idea or two, clearly saw the endless possibilities. She wanted to sign me up for Richard Branson’s planned inaugural trip to space, thinking “Good evening from Mars” had a certain ring to it.

But when I raised the issue of personal insurance, and it became clear the trip wasn’t going to happen at all, she settled for the Antarctic. That did happen. It was an incredible week of climate change coverage, presenting the news from a glacier in one of the most remote, stunningly beautiful places in the world.

The technology that allowed us to do all that also made it possible to anchor programmes from war zones. In 2003 I presented 27 news bulletins from the Iraqi desert as we followed British troops to Basra. It was often dangerous, but my well-developed sense of innate cowardice thankfully saw me through then as often before.

Not so one of ITN’s bravest war reporters, my friend Terry Lloyd. Camped out in the desert, I had talked to Terry the night before the invasion began.

We were deciding who would go where when the Brits crossed the border from Kuwait into Iraq.

Terry wanted to head to Basra, where we had been told British forces would be welcomed by a population desperate for “liberation”. Terry unknowingly ventured across a front line he couldn’t see and the well-identified press vehicles were caught in crossfire between American forces and Iraqi militias.

Terry was killed, one of his cameramen, Fred Nérac, a big-hearted star of a Frenchman, is still missing. And their translator, Hussein Osman, also died that day.

We drove to a border crossing to meet Terry’s other cameraman, Daniel Demoustier, who had somehow escaped uninjured. We took him back to Kuwait. It was the darkest day in ITN’s history.

In the past few years the dangers of reporting around the world have increased substantially. Western journalists, in particular, are considered a prime catch by the kidnap gangs with links to groups like Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

It has changed the way we cover wars and renders many areas in Syria and Iraq, for instance, no-go zones.

But the job of eyewitness reporting is surely as important now as it has ever been. Social media is often awash with propaganda and speculation. There is no alternative to being there, building a picture and reporting objectively.

The John Simpsons, John Irvines, Penny Marshalls, Bill Neelys, Lyse Doucets, Jeremy Bowens, and Alex Crawfords of this world do exactly that. It is my great fear that the commitment to sending correspondents to far-flung parts of the world will diminish and the art of fearless, uncompromised, and impartial foreign reporting will die. It would be a sad day for television news and our journalism would be immeasurably poorer for it.

Following TV trends in America, the balance of power is shifting towards the presenter as a personality. But while there have always been stars in the industry, nothing is more important than the story itself and I believe news anchors should be journalists first.

In his new book, Jeremy Paxman is contemptuous of the job of news presenting, or “reading out loud” as he puts it. “You need a skill or two to be a successful newsreader,” he writes, “mainly the ability to knot your tie, put your trousers on the right way round and to sound as if you vaguely know what you’re talking about.”

All very amusing, but news presenting should be about the journalism. I agree it is pointless sending news anchors on location to simply read a few scripts. They might as well stay in the studio (as the BBC now want their presenters to do). But the key for anchors on location is to try to add real value to the programme by being there. It is something I have been very conscious of at ITV News, trying to produce original reporting when presenting from around the world.

Combining experience as a reporter or foreign correspondent with the job of anchor can make a real difference to the coverage.

In 30 years there have been some tricky moments. A gun to my head in South Africa (when Eugene Terreblanche’s white right-wingers didn’t like us filming them), the threat of ten years’ imprisonment in Sierra Leone for spying, a slap across the face from Imelda Marcos for “impertinent questioning” and the awkward moment we found ourselves in the middle of a minefield in Afghanistan.

But by and large it has been enormous fun. I joined ITN in some trepidation, working for the legendary Editor, Sir David Nicholas, in the same newsroom as Sandy Gall and Sir Alastair Burnet. But I have loved every minute.

It is an organisation with a unique culture, incredible heritage and it has been my life… well, most of it.

I leave ITV News with sadness but also real excitement about what comes next. Like everything else the business of television news is changing fast, the way we deliver it and the way you consume it. But presenting and reporting remains the best job in the world. I’ve been addicted to it for years and I’m not cured yet.